For as long as I can remember (some 80 years now), I’ve listened to reports about bald eagles and California condors dying off.
Years ago, we banned the use of DDT, as insecticide poisoning was attributed to their endangered status, along with loss of habitat. God help you if you shot one of these endangered birds — punishment for doing so was and still is thousands of dollars in fines and/or jail time. I can also remember that you could not disturb a nest and had to stay some 300 feet away from it or be fined.
Now, in the name of "green energy," we are justifying the killing of these birds?
There are an estimated 89,000 wind turbines in the United States currently, with as many as 100,000 more “needed." Each 3-megawatt windmill needs roughly 1,200 tons of concrete, 335 tons of steel, 5 tons of copper, 3 tons of aluminum, and 2 tons of rare earth minerals to construct. Can you imagine the mining activity necessary to produce these materials?
These things don’t just grow, they have to be mined, further creating loss of habitat — and for not only the birds.
I myself have mining and reclamation experience and consider myself to be a good steward of our natural resources. Obtaining a mining permit in the U.S. can take four to five years. Many of the materials needed for wind, solar and batteries are not available in the U.S., and would need to be obtained from foreign sources (perhaps without as stringent environmental regulations). Think of the mining pressure worldwide. Windmill spacing requires 40-70 acres — 100,000 more windmills in the U.S. would require up to 7 million acres. That's the equivalent of all the farmland in the entire state of Pennsylvania. Talk about loss of habitat.
The Alle-Catt wind project estimates 41 eagles will die as a result of constructing 83 windmills, and the same number estimated for a wind energy project in Steuben County. If we are going to allow this to be an acceptable number, this means 100,000 more windmills equates to the killing of approximately 50,000 eagles. And our own New York State Department of Environmental Conservation suggests this is acceptable by mitigating their loss as a $2 million donation to the bird hospital at Cornell University? Can they take care of the whales, too? Who pays to rehabilitate these creatures after the mitigation funds run out? (Dumb question, I know.)
Remember this: When the wind blows too hard, or not enough — the windmill does not produce power. When the sun doesn’t shine or solar panels are covered by snow or the dark of night, solar farms do not produce power. The power will have to come from somewhere — that old fossil-fueled power plant.
And one more thing: Very little of the massive amounts of materials used in the construction of wind, solar and battery-powered apparatuses can be recycled.
It is high time we look at the logistics of “going green," and not the politics or, worst yet, the DEC's suggested use of a monetary donation as an acceptable trade for the lives of our American bald eagles.
(Norman Ungermann lives in Cuba.)