The League of Women Voters of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties would like to share some election FAQs with all citizens of both counties and beyond.
As president of this local League, I would like to reassure voters that New York state elections are secure and reliable. New York’s election process is administered by a bipartisan team of election workers, committed to making the voter experience safe, accessible and rewarding as each person exercises their civic right and responsibility to vote. Registered voters can vote early in person, on Election Day or by absentee ballot.
As we all know, it’s election season. Early voting started on Oct. 29 and will go through this coming Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday.
Your county boards of elections are the best sources for definitive, accurate and up-to-date voting information:
• In Allegany County, early voting is at the Board of Elections office at 8 Willets Ave. in Belmont and the Wellsville village offices at 23 N. Main St., with Election Day voting at usual polling places as assigned by residence. Questions about hours, polling places, voter status, etc. can be answered through vote411.org or alleganyco.gov or calling (585) 268-9295 or 9294
• In Cattaraugus County, early voting is at SUNY Jamestown Community College in Olean, the Cutco Theater building, and the Board of Elections office at 207 Rock City St., Little Valley. Election Day voting will be at usual polling places as assigned by residence. Questions about hours, polling places, voter status, etc. can be answered through vote411.org or cattco.org or by calling 716-938-2400.
• The voter registration process in New York ensures that only those meeting state eligibility requirements are able to vote and helps keep track of who has cast a ballot.
• Election workers, who run our elections, are not strangers. They represent both major parties and are members of our communities — neighbors, friends and family. Election administrators, board employees and poll workers must be residents of the county they represent. They undergo rigorous training and pledge non partisan work, despite their individual political beliefs.
• Every step of our election process is monitored and secured from the voter registration process to the post-election audit, which is required to further verify results. Every vote is cast on a paper ballot that can be checked and rechecked to ensure that all votes were accurately counted. If a particular race is especially close, state law requires election workers to do a full hand recount of every ballot cast in the race.
• All ballots must be returned by mail or in person. Ballots are submitted to election machines that have been pre-approved by the state Board of Elections. Each piece of election equipment is tested before being used and all machines are barred from connecting to the internet.
• By law, there are specific procedures to ensure a clear chain of custody and constant oversight for every ballot and voting machine, with records that document every person who handles each. Every step of the process is supervised by members of both major parties.
• For an extra level of protection, candidate representatives are able to observe how absentee and affidavit ballots are verified to be counted, as well as the count itself.
There are several ways to vote in New York state and making your voice heard through your vote is the best way to participate. We strive for a more perfect union and making our Democracy work for all.
For more information about the local League of Women Voters organization, please visit lwv.org or email cattarauguslwv@gmail.com. All are welcome.
Margie McIntosh