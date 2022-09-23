We live in unprecedented times. We face steady inflation, Russia’s cruel war in Ukraine, and increased gun deaths. Moreover, the Dobbs decision scuttled women’s constitutional right to abortions, causing anxiety for women and young girls. Fortunately, President Joe Biden sees the future and speaks sternly when necessary.

Pushed by Biden, Congress approved $1.2 trillion on infrastructure, improving bridges, railroads, roads, and wastewater; broadband expansion gets $65 billion. Grants go to states and local governments who own most of the infrastructure we use. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., voted nay.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social