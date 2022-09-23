We live in unprecedented times. We face steady inflation, Russia’s cruel war in Ukraine, and increased gun deaths. Moreover, the Dobbs decision scuttled women’s constitutional right to abortions, causing anxiety for women and young girls. Fortunately, President Joe Biden sees the future and speaks sternly when necessary.
Pushed by Biden, Congress approved $1.2 trillion on infrastructure, improving bridges, railroads, roads, and wastewater; broadband expansion gets $65 billion. Grants go to states and local governments who own most of the infrastructure we use. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., voted nay.
Recently, the Inflation Reduction Act lowers health care bills and prescription costs, gives $7,500 credits on electric cars, and requires 40% less carbon emissions by 2030. It’s the largest climate bill ever and urgently needed. All Republican senators and Pennsylvania U.S. House members voted no.
In 2018 Pennsylvania emitted 269 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere, fourth highest nationally. We need green power.
In Philadelphia Biden spoke firmly about democracy’s threats. In a Reuter’s poll 58% of respondents agree the MAGA movement is dangerous to democracy. MAGA followers who repudiate proven election results deny our democratic institution. In Pennsylvania people can vote again by mail-in, absentee ballot and 2019 machines with new paper backups.
In March Biden released one million barrels of oil per day for six months from our Strategic Petroleum Reserves. Biden approved 35% more drilling permits on public lands per month than Trump did. Yes, he protects federal lands. U.S. production is about 11.91 million barrels daily, and expected to hit 12.77 million next year. More production lowers pump costs.
A vicious Russian invasion of Ukraine crippled gas, oil and grain supply to the world. Biden stonewalled Russian oil and gas at home. Congress approved $20.1 billion in arms and supplies and admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, so crucial for democracy. Sure, our 8.5% inflation is demanding, yet we are staunchly committed to Ukraine where 12 million people have no homes and few stores.
Joe Biden’s administration is leading proudly in tumultuous times. Once people understand his leadership, they can vote positively.