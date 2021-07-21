Had the dream panned out as planned for this July, the seventh community reunion of Olean would have taken place at the beautiful War Veterans Park.
Sadly, for two years now, the COVID-19 pandemic and other health issues have kept the dream in abeyance. Nevertheless, the dream lives on, not only in the hearts of the reunion sponsors, former longtime residents Charles and Vonnie Clemons, but in all who sip the sweet nectar that flows throughout this wonderful event.
We pray that next year the dream and the stars will align and, once again, we can gather together in celebration of family, friends and community.
In the meantime, here's hoping that prayers, love and thoughts of yesterday's memories will remain tightly wrapped in our hearts and we vow to never let the dream die.
Ola Mae Gayton Olean