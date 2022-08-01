Conservatives may have noticed the recent spat between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Trump called Musk a “bull-- — artist”, and Musk replied that it was time for Trump to “sail into the sunset.”

But Trump has a point. Remember how Musk was supposed to save free speech on the internet by buying Twitter for $44 billion and sending the Twitter censors packing? Now, he’s backed out of the deal, allegedly because of doubts about the number of human customers Twitter has, as opposed to “bots.”

