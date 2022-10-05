In New York state, 83% of individuals who are recommended to have a mammogram are following the state’s screening guidelines, a percentage that’s been stable for two decades according to a review of state data by Univera Healthcare. That means a persistent number of individuals (17%) are non-compliant and putting their lives at risk.

According to data self-reported to the state, of those who have not had a mammogram within the past two years, 92.2% had health insurance and 83.4% had a regular health care provider. 

