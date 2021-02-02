(Editor's note: This is the second of a three-part series on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, from the paper that covered him during his time at Wyoming)
Wyoming assistant David Brown was impressed with what he saw from Allen at Reedley and told Vigen to come take a look.
The Cowboys already believed they had their quarterback of the future in tow, Eric Dungey from Oregon. Dungey's recruitment blew up late, however, and he ended up at Syracuse. There was suddenly room to take a quarterback.
Vigen watched Allen play, liked what he saw, and put him on their board. Allen ended up enrolling mid-semester of 2015. It was Allen's only Division I offer. Fast forward to the 2017 Potato Bowl, and Allen had a choice to make: play one last time with his teammates or preserve his golden arm for the NFL.
Following the 2017 NFL draft, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter famously predicted Allen — fresh off a breakout campaign where he threw 28 touchdown passes and led Wyoming to an 8-5 record — would be the first pick in the 2018 draft.
Allen had filled out his frame and was at about 240 pounds by then, and that golden arm was as strong as ever. (Vigen said he's seen Allen throw a football 80-plus yards.) Looking up the statistics in 2017 won't tell you the strides Allen made as a leader and football player.
The only statistic you'll need is one — top-ten NFL draft prospect.
As Central Michigan and UW got ready to bowl as a pregame activity, Vigen watched intently as players decided who would be the guinea pigs. Allen volunteered himself and proceeded to bowl a strike.
Vigen was confused and excited at the same time: there's no way Allen would represent the team in bowling and sit the game out, right? Allen, of course, played in the Potato Bowl and threw three touchdowns in a 37-14 win. As Vigen looks back on it, it was never really much of a debate whether Allen would play. The man who has done nothing but bet on himself really wouldn't have it any other way.
His gutsy attitude is part of what makes him so charming.
"I knew as soon as he did that, he was going to be in," Vigen said. "That just showed his competitiveness. ... "(I told him) 'I didn't know you were a good bowler ... (and Allen said) 'I lived in Firebaugh, we went bowling every Friday night.'"
"It comes back to his character"
Danny Punches will be the first to admit his heart is with the Kansas City Chiefs.
But during last Sunday's AFC championship game, he really couldn't lose either way. Punches is the co-owner of Laramie's Third Street Bar, one of the best-known watering holes in town. During a typical year, the place is packed on Sundays with regulars, the NFL Sunday Ticket package playing on all eight televisions, a free potluck meal for all patrons to enjoy.
Of course, this is hardly a typical year, but the bar located in the heart of downtown was open for the playoffs, and there were more than a few people who found themselves rooting for Allen and the Bills, despite having never set foot in Western New York.
To understand the impact Allen has had in Wyoming, one need just take a look inside Third Street during a Bills game. The amount of people rooting for the Bills on a given Sunday is "quadrupled or 10-times what it used to be."
Fans donning Bills gear and No. 17 jerseys are commonplace. It matches the UW-era Allen memorabilia that adorns the walls of the cozy joint.
As a bar owner, you don't want to look biased toward one team, Punches said. It's bad for business.
But everyone within a few hundred mile radius can agree to rally behind Allen.
Former New England Patriots or Tennessee Titans fans have seen their allegiances flip since draft night 2018, when the Bills traded up and took Allen with the No. 7 selection. Even a die-hard Chiefs fan.
"It was a win either way," Punches said. "I can't lose on it."
Allen's successes have brought a light on Wyoming itself that, quite frankly, few other celebrities other than maybe former Cowboys basketball player Larry Nance Jr. have been able to do.
Shelley Dodd, the director of admissions at UW, said that, a year ago, the university had 27 applications from New York. This year, that number is at 41. That might not seem like a huge number, but it's a nearly 52% increase. The school has seen an increase in applications and inquiries in recent years from places like New Jersey and Maryland, which aren't exactly traditional footprints for UW.
And while Dodd said university recruiters always focus on Wyoming first, Allen's success has brought a new set of eyes upon the school that might not otherwise have known to look in tiny Laramie.
He is the best advertisement Dodd and the school could possibly ask for.
"When we are able to travel to college fairs, our recruiters who have been able to go to the east coast ... these students would point to the table, see 'Steamboat' ... (and say) 'That's the University of Wyoming. That's the school Josh Allen went to."
People are inherently attracted to Allen's story, his battle from the bottom and subsequent rise to the top, Dodd said.
A potential student who otherwise wouldn't have given the time of day or consideration to UW can't help but imagine the possibilities of what their own stories of perseverance could be if they moved to the plains. Allen highlights the best of what Wyoming hopes to represent: hard work, grittiness and a down-to-earth lifestyle that, quite frankly, isn't found everywhere.
But his story is everywhere. Everyone has their own Josh Allen story.
"I think sometimes what happens in sports is we get used to Nick Saban and the Alabama players and the Clemson players. You get used to that," Dodd, a third generation UW graduate herself, said. "When you find somebody that finds success and is humble about that and is from the University of Wyoming, it attracts people because Wyoming is like no other place.
"What we are and who he is, is very relatable. And he has helped (UW) in more ways than he'll ever know."
Punches and his son attended one of the Cowboys' spring games when Allen was still effortlessly slinging footballs around War Memorial Stadium.
His son was able to meet Allen after the game, and the star spent time encouraging the youngster, telling him to never give up on dreams and to pursue his love of sports. It's one thing to have the local star quarterback sign a football or T-shirt. It's another thing for him to take time to have an actual conversation with a fan whose life was forever changed from that point on.