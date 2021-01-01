This year’s theme, of course, is much different.
Oh, some of the typical sources for the best local sports stories are still represented. The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team accounted for multiple spots for the fifth time in six years and the No. 1 slot for the fifth year in a row. The Olean boys basketball team once again produced one of the most compelling accounts.
Our Top 10 list for 2020, however, unavoidably centers around one key component: COVID-19. Indeed, seven of the 10 entries are directly related to the coronavirus, while another, the Huskies’ sectional title win under first-year coach Tim Kolasinski, is also associated — because who knows how far Olean might have gone had it been able to continue playing?
The unfortunate thing is that this year’s iteration has much more to do with what didn’t happen on a field, or court, than what did. And while we’d much rather celebrate the actual accomplishments of our local athletes, we simply can’t deny the impact that COVID-19 had in the local sports world and just how much it took from us athletically in 2020, leaving us with far less to choose from than any other year.
Here, then, is this year’s Top 10, as voted on by OTH staffers J.P. Butler, Chuck Pollock, Sam Wilson, Corey Dieteman and Jeff Madigan:
1. BONA’S 2019-20 SEASON ENDS ABRUPTLY AS VIRUS HITS
It was the first local sports casualty in a year that became defined by them.
And given just how little we knew of this world-changing virus at the time, and how novel a concept it was that everything would simply … stop, it was also probably the most stunning.
The night before, amid growing concerns over COVID-19, Bona learned that it would still be playing in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, only without fans. But by morning, the realization of what was happening had reached such a crescendo that it never actually made it to the Barclays Center.
The Bonnies were standing in the lobby of their Brooklyn hotel, a mere two hours from tip in their second-round matchup with George Mason, when the decision was made: The A-10 Tournament was canceled. Within minutes, every other league had made the same call, some mid-game, and soon the NCAA Tournament was canceled as, on this day, March 12, the entire sports world came to an infamous halt.
Just like that, an up-and-down, but still mostly successful Bona season had come to an abrupt, and jarring, end. The Bonnies, at 19-12, were denied a chance at their fourth 20-win season in five years, and had they beaten the Patriots, a rematch with Saint Louis, by whom they were handled in their finale (72-49), and a potential crack at top-seeded Dayton in the semifinals.
“How it all went down … it was crazy,” Bona athletic director Tim Kenney recalled of that fateful day.
— J.P. Butler
2. SPRING HS SPORTS SEASON CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19
After the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the tail end of the winter season, the virus’ greatest impact on high school sports thus far occurred in the spring.
While it remains to be seen if or when New York students play sports football, basketball and wrestling in the New Year, spring athletes from the Class of 2020 missed out on their final seasons in sports like baseball, softball and track and field. Teams with hopes of a sectional title, or track athletes on pace to compete for state championships, were left instead with a bitter end, never knowing if they would have accomplished such goals.
New York’s governing high school athletic body, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, initially postponed the season as schools around the state shut down in the early weeks of the coronavirus spread. By March 23, the NYSPHSAA had canceled unfinished winter championships and on April 27, it canceled the spring championships.
Hopes for a long-delayed season soon officially ended, on May 1, after Governor Andew Cuomo announced schools would be closed for in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. Pennsylvania, meanwhile, formally canceled both winter championships and the spring season on April 9 following a similar announcement by Governor Tom Wolf.
— Sam Wilson
3. SALAMANCA SPORTS LEGEND CRIST DIES AT 69
On the morning of Oct. 28, the Southern Tier lost one of its greatest-ever athletes.
Chuck Crist succumbed at the Cleveland Clinic from aplastic anemia, a bone marrow disorder where not enough red blood cells are produced. The disease is rare — only 750 people in the country are diagnosed annually — and mostly afflicts Asians or very young people.
Crist’s passing, at age 69, ended an almost mythical athletic career which was capped by being named the region’s Athlete of the Century by the Times Herald in 1999.
His senior year at Salamanca High School he accomplished an unheard of quadruple, being named MVP in four sports: football, basketball, baseball and track.
The Big 30’s High School Football Co-Player of the Year, he was offered scholarships to Penn State in that sport and hoops. He reluctantly chose the latter.
After graduation, Crist earned a tryout with the New York Giants and made the team as a safety, beginning a 7-year NFL career that included stops in New Orleans and San Francisco.
Upon retirement, he returned to the area, first teaching school, then serving as an adjunct professor and assistant football coach at Alfred and finally being named principal at Salamanca Elementary School.
But he never quit sports, quickly becoming one of the area’s premier fast-pitch softball players, then embracing golf as a many-time club champion.
— Chuck Pollock
T4. FRANKLINVILLE’S HASKELL SETS WNY SCORING RECORD
The senior year for Franklinville basketball star Dani Haskell brought more accolades and records to close one of the most decorated girls hoops careers in recent Big 30 history, with perhaps the highlight coming on Jan. 31.
That night, playing against CCAA East I foe Randolph, Haskell poured in 38 points en route to a 75-66 victory, just enough to claim the Western New York girls basketball all-time scoring record, breaking the mark set by Randolph’s Mckenna Maycock. Maycock, a 2015 Randolph grad and four-year Division I player at St. Bonaventure, happened to be in attendance that night in Franklinville to see her record fall and congratulated Haskell on the court after the game.
Haskell broke the mark with some late free throws in the game. Led by Haskell’s 31.3 points per game, Franklinville finished the season 18-5, just one game shy of a third consecutive Section 6 championship, falling to Panama 60-59 in the C2 final.
Now a freshman guard for the Canisius College women’s team, Haskell finished her high school career with 3,227 points (second in state history, according to the New York State Sportswriters Association record book) after six varsity seasons and won her fourth Times Herald Big 30 Player of the Year trophy.
— Sam Wilson
T4. BONA’S 2020-21 NON-LEAGUE SEASON RAVAGED BY COVID-19
The hope when Bona’s 2019-20 season ended abruptly in March was that, with eight months for things to wane, its next campaign would go on as normal.
Of course, agonizingly so, that’s been far from the case.
Bona’s 2020-21 campaign has, so far, been the kind of nightmare it hoped it had time to avoid. It was four days from departing for its season-opening Mohegan Sun “Bubbleville” event when an in-house positive test resulted in a two-week shutdown and the cancellation of its first three games. It was then a mere hour-and-a-half from tip — and on the floor — when a day-of St. Francis (Pa.) positive resulted in its home-opener being wiped out.
In total, Bona had six games canceled — three due to their own pause and three because of their opponent — making for their latest season start (Dec. 15) since 1971 and leaving it with a non-league slate of just two contests (Akron and Hofstra).
Bona was one of just 22 teams nationally to play only two games by Christmas. And that was all in addition to the announcement that fans won’t be allowed this year in the Reilly Center this winter, leaving the Bonnies without their distinct homecourt advantage and the Bona faithful to have to watch from afar … and in a year with such high expectations.
“It’s not an ideal situation,” coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged. “You just have to accept it and do the best job that you can.”
— J.P. Butler
T6. OLEAN WINS SECTIONAL TITLE IN FIRST YEAR UNDER KOLASINSKI
The last game of the 2019-20 Big 30 basketball season turned out to be one to remember.
The Olean High boys team rallied in the second half of the Section 6 Class B crossover final against cross-town rival Allegany-Limestone, defeating the Gators 36-35 on senior guard Covi James’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer on March 10 at Buffalo State College.
Despite graduating most of the 2019 team that made the state final four, including all five starters, the new-look Huskies kept up their high standard of play under first-year head coach Tim Kolasinski, who replaced retired legendary Olean coach Jeff Anastasia. Kolasinski, a former longtime assistant and JV coach under Anastasia, won the Times Herald’s Big 30 Coach of the Year and James won the Player of the Year award.
Olean went 19-6, including a season-ending nine-game win streak. The Huskies dominated their first three playoff games by margins of 22, 26 and 35 points, the latter being a 67-32 triumph over East Aurora for the Class B1 championship. But outside forces punctuated Olean’s season with the question: “What if?”
The Huskies, fresh off the euphoria of defeating the Gators — who they split two regular season league matchups with — in dramatic fashion, soon entered a state of limbo. Scheduled to play in the Far West Regional four days later, that game never came, as the NYSPHSAA soon postponed its winter regionals and championships, later canceling as COVID-19-related school shutdowns lasted through the school year.
— Sam Wilson
T6. BIG 30 CHARITIES CLASSIC AMONG MAJOR CANCELED EVENTS
The Big 30 Charities Classic, the all-star football game played in August between New York and Pennsylvania’s all-star senior players, was one of the many local high school sports events canceled in 2020.
The Big 30 Committee waited as long as it could and had every intention to conduct the game as is (with some restrictions in place), but ultimately it could not come to fruition and the game was scrapped due to safety concerns among other factors.
In its official statement, the Big 30 Committee said, “The committee has met several times in an effort to do whatever it could to make the game a reality. With time restraints coming upon us and the schools where the practices were to be held still in limbo as to their opening, the committee was really in a tight spot with too many ifs and maybes to move into the final stages of the planning.”
Every year, many of the players selected explain what an honor it is to play in the game, and those who were selected for this game were given their jerseys.
The annual event, in existence since 1974, is expected to return in August 2021 and will continue to donate money to local individuals, families, groups and organizations. According to the website, more than $1.5 million has been donated in the game’s near 50-year history.
— Jeff Madigan
8. NY FOOTBALL SEASON PUSHED TO SPRING WHILE PA PLAYS
It was two very different responses from the two states that encompass the Big 30 football-playing area.
In late August, the PIAA, after much back-and-forth — and against the wishes of the governor — voted to move ahead with a fall football season. Two weeks later, the NYSPHSAA, citing a growing infection rate and safety concerns, made the opposite move, opting to push football and other “high-risk” fall sports to March 1.
The result was the most disjointed (and still incomplete) grid season in Big 30 history.
Pennsy, much to the appreciation of its players and coaches, managed a shortened season in a bubble-type setting with few to no fans, but very limited disruption and few local cancellations due to COVID-19. New York, meanwhile, was forced to watch from the sideline (while soccer pulled off its season), hoping that it will get its chance to compete in the spring, but understanding that even that prospect has been brought into question.
Pennsy, of course, was thankful for the opportunity to play, and to have made it through, accounting for all the selections of a “PA-only” Big 30 all-star team chosen in the aftermath. New York, meanwhile, agonized, knowing that football was being played, relatively safely, as close as 10-15 miles down the road.
And given where things currently stand, we may see the same thing happen with high-risk winter sports, where PA plays and NY is forced to wait.
— J.P. Butler
9. CORPORATE CUP GAMES ARE PLAYED AMID PANDEMIC
In a year when coronavirus disrupted high school sports on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border, including canceling the Big 30 Basketball Classic at Portville in March and the Big 30 Charities Classic football game in August at Bradford, the Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase completed its fourth annual event.
Oh, the games weren’t played until 11 weeks after the original date, they ended up
being contested across the border from the scheduled state and the site was a first-ever venue.
But, on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2 at Bradner Stadium, the NY/PA Soccer Showcase overcame major obstacles to accomplish something co-founders Kris Linderman and David Talbot felt was a longshot.
The games were originally slated for May 17 at Pitt-Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex, but the Covid-19 pandemic squashed that plan and the only other previous host site was St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletic Complex, also unavailable due to coronavirus concerns. Thus, it fell to Bradner, which offered the bonus of one game being played under the lights.
Of course, in order to use the Olean stadium, the Showcase had to meet Covid-19 protocols which included spectators wearing masks with social distancing and the crowd — each player was allowed two spectators — was switched out between games meaning each one had barely 100 fans. Then, for the first time in Showcase history, Pennsylvania’s boys’ and girls’ teams won both games.
— Chuck Pollock
10. NY SOCCER TEAMS MANAGE A SEASON AMID PANDEMIC
It was a long process — and one over the summer that certainly looked bleak — but area Section 5 and Section 6 New York soccer teams were able to compete in a fall season, the first New York sports since basketball was halted just before regionals in March.
In late August, the New York state government classified soccer as a “low risk” sport and a season was greenlit to begin in mid-September. Though the season would be shorter (all the Big 30 teams played a maximum of 15 games, though several played less), there would be no state tournament and several restrictions would be put in place, it would give area student-athletes an outlet in the fall. And with no football or volleyball (in New York), several of those players joined the soccer teams at their respective schools and saw action.
There was varying levels of success among Big 30 teams, with the Fillmore boys and girls teams both reaching Section 5 Class D1 sectional title games though both were defeated in those title games. Across the border it was the same for the Bradford boys and girls teams, who both fell in their respective District 9 Class AAA title games. All four teams ended their seasons at 14-1.
— Jeff Madigan