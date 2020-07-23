Jon Beardsley had a tough time coming to a decision, and who could blame him?
Fillmore Central School has had athletic success across the board, past and present, and Beardsley gave several examples: the boys soccer team reached the state tournament five times (most recently last fall); the 1994-95 boys basketball team went 21-5 and advanced to states; girls soccer teams in 1984 (regional champions) and 1999. He also noted a dominant boys tennis squad for 30 years as well as the 1975 baseball team and the girls basketball team from 2018-19 (23-1 record, only loss in the Section 5 Class D title game).
Tasked to pick just one, Beardsley chose the 2000 boys soccer squad – the only team in school history to reach a state title game. In the Class D semifinals that season, Fillmore and Blind Brook (Section 1) battled to a 1-1 tie through regulation and overtime. Fillmore then won 3-2 on penalty kicks to advance to the championship against Manlius Pebble Hill (Section 3).
“A foot of snow fell in Liverpool the morning of the (semifinal),” longtime coach Jamie Mullen recalled of the early November contest. “They had to plow the field. It was so cold that weekend ... in the single digits when we showed up.
“Blind Brook was from a strong soccer league on Long Island. I remember a surefire goal that they should have had – it should have ended our season – but Shawn Jewell got down on his knees and saved (it). If there’s such a thing as destiny that was one of the days where it seemed destined. After (we won), all the kids jumped in a snowbank together.”
IN THE championship game, MPH topped Fillmore, 2-1, to finish with a 24-0 record under Coach Don Ridall, among the winningest coaches in New York state history and a member of the NYS Soccer Hall of Fame. Manlius scored early on and increased its lead to 2-0 in the second half before a Fillmore penalty kick brought the Eagles to within one. But they couldn’t find the equalizer.
“Manlius was the real deal,” longtime assistant coach Mike Witkowski said. “We did well to stay with them. We got a penalty kick in the second half and converted on it. We had a couple nice runs in the second half, but they were an incredibly skilled team.”
The loss ended Fillmore’s season at 22-2-1, still among the best in school history.
“The mentality of everyone involved was, ‘Hey, why can’t we do this again?’” Witkowski said, referring to the 1999 team which also made the Final Four. “The year before was the pioneering season for us where we finally got that sectional title that eluded us.”
Mullen viewed it a little differently, especially in preseason, which he described as an inauspicious start.
“We went to a playaround in Cohocton,” he said. “We ended up playing five teams that day. We scrimmaged against Byron-Bergen, a B school. They destroyed us. They scored four goals in 30 minutes. Everything I put together that I thought would work, didn’t. I came away from that day very demoralized. I thought it was going to be a long year.”
He was wrong, and 20 years later he gets to tell stories about that magical season.
Fillmore’s non-wins were regular season games against Portville (1-1 tie) and Genesee Valley (1-0 loss), and the championship against Manlius Pebble Hill. Every other game (including rematches against Portville and Genesee Valley) resulted in a victory, 14 of which were shutouts. The Eagles did not allow more than one goal to any team except the state final. They scored 70 goals and allowed just 12 in 25 games.
“What we had, and what we still emphasize today, is having a strong defense,” Witkowski said. “That’s ultimately what got us past some of these games. We were offensively minded but we made sure we had strong players in the defensive end too.”
SENIOR Noah Voss led the team with 18 goals, seven of which came in the playoffs.
“To this day, he’s one of the most intuitive and anticipatory athletes,” Mullen said. “He’s a natural; such awareness and he’s always a step ahead. He might not be quick or agile, but I’ve never had a kid with a heavier foot with both feet. If he could turn the corner on you, it was in. No one knew how to defend him.”
Perhaps his best performance was in the state semifinal in which he was called upon for a dual role. Down 2-1 in penalty kicks, Voss took matters into his own hands … and feet.
“We used Noah as our goalie (in penalty kicks),” Witkowski said. “He had a great read on the ball and a great jump. We put Noah in net and he stopped a couple of them. Then, we saved him for last as a kicker and he got the winning goal for us.”
Senior Mark Boespflug – one of the best center/midfielders to ever play at Fillmore, Mullen said – scored 13 goals, TJ McDonnell had 11 and Aaron Morley scored 10. Dan Fuller manned the net for the Eagles, and his 14 shutouts are a school record.
“Those guys enjoyed being together more than any group I’ve ever had,” Mullen said. “I can’t recall a time where there were any divisions or fighting. They loved being together. They were funny, they were intelligent. Every day was fun. They bought into everything we were doing. When you get a team like that it’s awfully fun. Good kids all the way down to the core. To this day they’re all friends ... talk about guys who made a difference in this world.”
“I REMEMBER (a lot of them) as JV players, and what I remember most is that they always found a way to win games,” Witkowski said. “We had the right personnel and the right chemistry of guys. They never gave up, always played to the final whistle. They were all team players, they all played for each other. That’s the biggest thing about that team.”
After dispatching Alfred-Almond in their first playoff game, 2-0, the Eagles downed Genesee Valley (2-1 in overtime) and Jasper-Troupsburg (1-0 in overtime). Witkowski remembered Voss’ goal against J-T with just seconds remaining that pushed Fillmore to the D qualifier.
“He had his back to the goal, top of the box, collects a pass, turns and just cracks one,” Witkowski said. “I ran on the field and picked him up. That was one of the most joyous moments of my coaching career.”
A pair of three-goal victories – 4-1 over Northstar Christian in the Section 5 D Qualifier and 3-0 over Maple Grove in the Far West Regionals – propelled Fillmore to a trip to Liverpool and the NYS Final Four.
THE FILLMORE boys soccer team also reached the state Final Four in 1999, 2005, ‘07 and ‘19, but lost in the semifinal each time. It was only the 2000 team under Mullen – who still coaches the team and is the reigning Big 30 Boys Soccer Coach of the Year – which reached the championship game.
“I had the fortune of playing for some incredible coaches and met some of my closest friends while playing soccer at Houghton College,” said Mullen, who, now entering his 30th year, owns a career record of 433-94-41 and this year was selected to the Allegany County Athletics Hall of Fame. “In some ways it seemed like a natural fit to keep going. I want to give the kids the same experience I did. I coach at the school I went to, it’s in my blood. This is my opportunity to give back in the way that it was given to me.”
Said Witkowski: “Jamie and I have been together 30 years now, it’s been quite a run. I’ve said this a million times, 99.9 percent of what I know about soccer I learned from him.”