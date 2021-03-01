ST. BONAVENTURE — Long after the game had ended, Jalen Adaway sat alone in the bench area, ball pressed against his forehead, presumably replaying the moment in his mind.
The 6-foot-5 forward made his way back out to the very spot where, minutes earlier, he’d attempted the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. This time, as he began to shoot with a team manager, he was in search of a different result.
Adaway, who’d kept St. Bonaventure in it for much of the night, twice missed game-tying treys in the final minute in what was supposed to be the Bonnies’ final resume-boosting feat before heading to the Atlantic 10 Tournament – a difficult stepback with 39 ticks left and that open look from the wing at the final horn.
And that was the summation of this relatively surprising season-ending setback:
Missed shots.
Bona hit a low point offensively, marking season lows in both points and field goal percentage (30.0), in falling to Dayton, 55-52, in its regular season finale on Monday inside the Reilly Center.
THE BRIGHT side for the Bonnies (13-4, 11-4) is that they’re still the No. 1 seed in this week’s conference event and will play the winner of No. 8 Richmond and No. 9 Duquesne in Friday’s 11 a.m. quarterfinals. The bad news is that their at-large chances may have taken a bit of a hit with their first home loss of the winter.
And in the aftermath, one might have wondered: Did all of this – their fourth game in nine days, the emotional high of clinching the league’s regular season championship over the weekend and the passing of school president Dr. Dennis DePerro earlier that morning – leave them too drained against the Flyers?
“You don’t want to make excuses,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “We’re not in the business to make excuses. Our job is to go out there and play as well as we can. I thought we played really hard, we just didn’t do a good job of executing, making shots.”
He did acknowledge, though: “We were sluggish, it seemed like we were heavy-legged. Four games in nine days, that’s a lot to ask. But at the same time, give Dayton credit. They played well enough to beat us.”
THE NUMBERS suggest that Bona, at home, could have – and maybe should have – won.
Dayton (13-8, 9-7) committed 21 turnovers. It did a quality job against another star player, limiting point guard Jalen Crutcher, who’d been averaging 18, to six points on 2-for-9 shooting. Bona hadn’t lost when surrendering 62 points or fewer.
But all of that was erased by an anemic night offensively, which included a 7-of-31 effort (22.6 percent) after halftime.
“I just thought that they did a good job of keeping us out of the paint,” Schmidt said of the scoring struggles. “Maybe at times, we took a quick shot, but it was hard to get into the paint, drive and kick. They beat us in the paint, 24-20, which is usually the other way around.
“We couldn’t make any shots. We had some open looks … you make a few then the rim looks a little bigger; you start missing, it shrinks a little bit. We were sluggish and it seemed like we were tired.”
Clinging to a one-point lead (27-26) at the break, the Bonnies – due, perhaps, to that fatigue and the ensuing missed shots – fell into a 12-point hole (47-25) with 11:46 remaining. And still, they rallied.
Schmidt’s team pulled to within four (50-46) on a big Adaway 3-pointer with 4:50 remaining. A minute later, when Crutcher fouled out with 3:51 left and Bona made it a one-possession game (52-50) on a Dominick Welch trey 50 seconds later, it seemed as if the Bonnies had their opening.
THIS TIME, however, it wasn’t meant to be. Dayton, about as good an 8-7 team that Bona might ever see under these circumstances, answered with a Jordy Tshimanaga layup to give itself some breathing room. Bona managed just one more bucket the rest of the way, a pull-up jumper by Kyle Lofton with 2:07 remaining.
In the final minute, the Bonnies got the tries they wanted; Adaway was undoubtedly their hot hand for the night, finishing with 17 points, including a 3-of-7 mark from distance. Osun Osunniyi had a monster outing at both ends, totaling 10 points, 15 rebounds and a season-high seven blocks. But like most of their other shots on the night, these ones strayed.
“I thought we had a great look with Jalen,” Schmidt said of his team’s final possession. “In terms of getting an open look, I thought we got the look that we wanted. (Dayton) knew we needed to hit a 3, so it’s always hard to get really open looks, but I thought that was a really good look. He made a good stroke on it, he just missed it.”
Bona had its worst outing offensively since last year’s regular season finale, when it shot 26 percent in a 72-49 loss to Saint Louis. It once again failed to solve the Flyers, against whom it’s now 2-16 in 14 years under Schmidt.
It was “sluggish,” its coach maintained, who used the word three times to describe his squad in the postgame press conference. And now, the Bonnies will look to get right and offset any damage done on Monday in the A-10 Tournament.
“I thought we played hard enough to win, we didn’t play well enough to win,” Schmidt said. “Getting down by 12 and then cutting it and having a decent look at the end to tie it up shows our guys didn’t quit. But we had some opportunities that we let slip by.
“I just thought we were sluggish. We didn’t have a lot of energy. We need some rest and hopefully we can bounce back on Friday.”