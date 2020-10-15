CUBA — A 2-0 halftime lead was not enough to put the Cuba-Rushford boys soccer team away Wednesday night.
The Rebels (1-1-1) stormed back from their two-goal deficit to defeat Genesee Valley 3-2 in Allegany County Div. I play, powered by two goals and an assist from Caden Granger.
Granger had the first and third goals for C-R, while Logan Lewis scored the second. Granger, Landon Wight and Ethan Rix each tallied an assist. C-R goalkeeper Jarrett Campbell made six saves.
Thai Norasethaporn and Trent Scott scored in the first half for Genesee Valley (0-2-1). Jaguars goalkeeper Keegan McKnight had six saves.
“We were thrilled to finally get that elusive first win,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “They scored two quick goals early in the first half, so I’m just thrilled our guys were able to battle back in the second half.
“I’ve been waiting for a couple guys to step up and play like leaders and they started to figure it out in the second half today.”
SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 Kane 9, Northern Potter 0
KANE, Pa. — Jon Mishic and Jon Feikls each recorded hat tricks as Kane evened its record to 6-6 with a shutout.
Isaac Smith, Mason Merry and Wyatt Jensen each also tallied for the Wolves in the win.
Northern Potter fell to 0-11.
Coudersport 2, Elk County Catholic 1, OT
KERSEY, Pa. — Jacob Hooftallen scored twice, including the overtime game-winner to lift Coudersport (5-5-1).
Hooftallen first scored on a penalty kick in the second half to tie the game. Andy Chen and Christian Furman had assists on the game-winner. Rosalyn Page made 11 saves for the Falcons.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Bolivar-Richburg 2, Wellsville 2, 2OT
WELLSVILLE — There was no winner between Bolivar-Richburg (2-1-1) and Wellsville (2-0-1). Neither team could find the back of the net for a third time.
Dom Dawyer and Alex Ordaway scored for Wellsville. Jacob Schrlau recorded an assist and Logan Dunbar made nine saves in net.
For Bolivar-Richburg, Dom Baldwin and Mark Pangbum tallied goals while Wayne Karnuth collected nine saves in net.
Fillmore 8, Scio 0
SCIO — Fillmore (4-0) scored seven first-half goals to sink Scio.
Mason Cool had a hat trick in the victory while his teammate, Mitchell Ward, scored twice. Zach Herring, Alex Ellsworth and Isiah Voss recorded a goal each for Fillmore.
Scio (2-1-1) did not spend much time on offense in the defeat. They put one shot on net, and Fillmore goalkeeper Dylan Valentine was there to make the stop. Scio goalkeeper Cory Bolzan, meanwhile, had a busy evening, making 18 saves.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 3, Andover/Whitesville 2, OT
HOUGHTON — Duy Le scored two goals, including the game-winner, to push Houghton (2-1) past Andover/Whitesville.
Warren Torraca got the scoring started for Houghton off of a corner kick, which was assisted by Henry Sardina. Le scored his first goal of the game on a penalty kick.
For Andover/Whitesville (0-3), Tommy Thorpe and Conner Phillips each tallied a goal.
In overtime, Le took the ball up the field all by himself and put the ball in the back of the net to seal the deal.
In net for Houghton, Chris Habecker made six saves, including one on a penalty shot. Luke Erdman recorded five saves for Andover.
CCAA DIVISION I WEST Fredonia 3, Olean 1
FREDONIA — Juan Matias scored all three goals for Fredonia, as the Hillbillies pulled away after going into halftime tied 1-1.
Olean (0-2, 0-1) scored on an own goal by Fredonia to tie the game.
“They scored, we came back and tied it up,” said OHS coach Jim Charles. “We have an outstanding player, Joe Magro, and they just keyed on him. We had some great moments of good play, good possession, but we just could not penetrate that back four of theirs.”
Kameron Kages assisted on one of Matias’ goals. Trevor Persch made four saves for Fredonia (3-1).
Olean’s Kyle Pockalny made five saves.
“We just had a couple of errors that really (hurt us),” Charles said. “Once that momentum swung it was really hard to get it back.”
Allegany-Limestone 3, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 0
FALCONER — Chance LaCroix assisted two of Allegany-Limestone’s three goals on corner kicks to move the Gators past Falconer/Cassadaga Valley.
LaCroix assisted Sean Conroy on the first goal, and Tyler Curran on the second. Zach Burnett scored the third and final goal for the Gators (6-1, 4-0) to put the game out of reach.
Gators goalkeeper Jack Conroy made two saves in net.
GIRLS SOCCER ECIC Div. III Pioneer 5, Lake Shore 0
YORKSHIRE — Alyssa Boldt scored twice to pace Pioneer (2-1), which raced to a 4-0 halftime lead.
The Panthers took the shutout with goalkeeping from Grace Heppner and Bailey Weaver for a combined seven saves. Weaver also scored a goal, as did Emrey Holland and Brittany Bliss. Jill Byers had two assists, while Boldt, Allie Kopinski and Lauren Murray had one assist each.
Lake Shore fell to 0-4.