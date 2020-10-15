Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.