There will be a delicious irony tomorrow afternoon at the blandly named “Bills Stadium” when Buffalo – favored by 6½ points – hosts the Jets to open this coronavirus-altered NFL season.
To start, there’s a thought that for the first time in 12 years, the winner of the AFC East might not be New England.
The Patriots, who have won 17 of the past 19 division titles including the previous 11 in a row, seemed vulnerable when quarterback Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls, to paraphrase LeBron James, took his talents to Tampa Bay.
But the Pats didn’t merely lose the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), they were also devastated by free agency and coronavirus opt-outs.
Leaving as free agents were linebacker Kyle Van Noy and center Ted Karras (both to Miami), linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (both to Detroit) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (Seattle).
Of the Pats’ six Covid-19 opt-outs, three were starters – linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung and tackle Marcus Cannon – plus special teams star and reserve running back Brandon Bolden.
Small wonder the AFC East appeared to have become a wide-open race.
OF COURSE, the Patriots are still coached by Bill Belichick and, after Cam Newton languished for months as a free agent, the Pats signed the former NFL MVP to be their quarterback.
Suddenly, New England’s situation didn’t seem so dire and it became clear the division will be decided by its QBs.
Former Bill Ryan Fitzpatrick, at age 37 and in his 16th season, is Miami’s starter. A high-character, supremely-intelligent quarterback, he has never been the “franchise” guy (55-83-1 as a starter, only one winning season).
Thus, it would seem unseating New England as AFC East champ falls to the Bills’ Josh Allen or the Jets’ Sam Darnold, two of the five QBs taken in the first round of the 2018 draft.
The most successful has been the final selection, Lamar Jackson, taken with the 32nd pick by Baltimore, who’s off to an absolutely impressive start.
The worst choice was Josh Rosen, on his third team in as many seasons, one with Arizona, which took him 10th overall, another with Miami, which just cut him, and now with Tampa Bay signed as a free agent backing up Brady.
The other three face uncertain futures.
Baker Mayfield, taken by Cleveland No. 1 overall, Darnold, picked third, and Allen, selected seventh by Buffalo after a trade with the Buccaneers at the cost of switching first-round picks (from 12th) plus two second rounders, are all still in the “show me” stage.
AND THAT’S what makes tomorrow’s game so interesting … a chance for a fast start in the division in the hands of the quarterbacks charged with taking their teams up to the next step.
The differences between Allen and Darnold are hardly glaring. Head-to-head, Darnold leads 2-1 as he missed the first game against Allen last season with mononucleosis.
Their numbers for their first two regular seasons are these:
Allen (6-foot-5, 237 pounds): 15-12 as a starter, 30 touchdown passes, 21 interceptions, 78.2 QB rating, completion percentage of 56, 17 rushing TDs, 7 yards per rush, 22 fumbles.
Darnold (6-foot-3, 225 pounds): 11-15 as a starter, 36 touchdown passes, 28 interceptions, 81.1 QB rating, completion percentage of 60, 3 rushing TDs, 3 yards per rush, 16 fumbles.
Allen has been a shade better, mostly because of his success on the run, but the reality is, both are headed into their critical third seasons with the direction of their respective careers likely at stake.
And winning a division title would go a long way toward enhancing their resumes.
