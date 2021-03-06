RICHMOND, Va. -- Jalen Adaway had just hit a turnaround jumper to give the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team a 52-34 lead.
A couple of seconds later, as play broke for the under-12 media timeout, he mimicked NBA star Russell Westbrook’s “rock the baby” gesture, further enkindling an already combustible Bona fan base watching from home.
It was, perhaps, the summation of this 40-minute masterpiece that Bona had made on this most meaningful stage of the season: The Bonnies were the parent and the Billikens were the child they had just put to bed.
Adaway took his turn with the dagger, totaling a team-best 17 points and seven rebounds, as top-seeded Bona slayed No. 4 Saint Louis, 71-53, in an Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal on Saturday night inside VCU’s Siegel Center.
Bona (15-4) avenged both its regular season setback to the Billikens from February and its loss to the same team in the 2019 A-10 Tournament championship. It punched its ticket to a second A-10 title game in as many tries. And as the first real “Let’s go Bona’s” chants of this pandemic-altered season emanated from a patch of fans high in the stands, you couldn’t help but consider:
THE BONNIES, of course, want to win next week’s final, set for Selection Sunday against VCU at Dayton’s UD Arena, and earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. But at this point, they’re probably only playing for seeding.
“We wanted to make a statement to the league,” said junior guard Kyle Lofton, who had his own superb outing of 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. “Saint Louis beat us the last three times. Two years ago, they sent us home. This year, we had to come out and play. We knew it was going to be a war; they’re a great team and I think we’re just as good. And we just came to battle.”
Bona had control from start to finish, jumping out to an 11-2 advantage, leading by as many as 10 (31-21) in the first half and pushing that deficit to 22 (69-47) in the waning minutes. If there was any lingering doubt at the break, where Bona led 33-25, Adaway almost single-handedly quelled it, scoring 13 points on an array of moves over the next eight minutes to put the game out of reach.
By the end, this was Bona’s most impressive postseason performance since beating Xavier, 67-56, for the A-10 Tournament title in 2012.
“COMING out from the jump and really throwing that first punch and not taking it,” Adaway, who missed five early minutes after taking a hard bump to the nose, but was unaffected the rest of the way, said when asked his team’s approach.
“We’ve been harping on it a whole lot, just coming out and being energetic from the jump. Tonight especially, we just emphasized coming out from the jump and not letting them get out on top and just playing confident, playing our game.”
Against the biggest and, arguably, most physical team in the league, Bona was the aggressor from jump. And at the heart of that effort was Osun Osunniyi, who had his second head-turning performance in as many days.
The junior center racked up seven blocks, six of those in the first half, and guided Bona to a 34-20 advantage in points in the paint.
In the first half, he denied 6-foot-7, 240-pound big man Hasahn French at almost every turn. That followed up a similarly dominant outing in February, when Osunniyi held the hulking center scoreless.
And that, to coach Mark Schmidt was the biggest difference between Saturday and that day at Chaifetz Arena, when the Bonnies fell into an early 17-4 hole before losing, 70-59: His was clearly the tougher team.
“It was the physicalness,” said Schmidt, whose team reached the A-10 title game for the third time under his watch (2012, ‘19). “We didn’t back down, ‘Shoon was terrific. He was the difference inside.
“In Game 1, they knocked us back and we played on our heels. We did a good job of playing downhill, we hit some timely shots. We attacked them, we played aggressively both offensively and defensively, and we didn’t do that at times out there. We were really tentative and we didn’t want to make that same mistake today.”
JAREN Holmes added 15 points while junior reserve Alejandro Vasquez, with Adaway nursing his injury, hit two early 3-pointers to help set the tone.
But for Bona, this one, fittingly, was won in trademark fashion.
Schmidt’s team limited the Billikens to a mere 37 percent from the field while keeping SLU’s star trio of Javonte Perkins (10 points), Jordan Goodwin (11) and French (4) under control for the duration. It held a 35-27 edge on the glass. And it committed a manageable nine turnovers.
The Bonnies, all year, had beaten almost everybody in their path with a combination of defense, rebounding and balanced scoring. That’s what had guided them to this point: A regular season title, a Top 30 NET ranking and within two -- and now one -- win of another NCAA Tournament appearance.
On Saturday, Bona boasted all of those things again … but against a team that many others had wanted to consider the tournament favorite, one that had its number of late, and on its biggest stage this core has played to date.
Its reward for that performance: A rubber-match with the second-seeded Rams next week at UD Arena.
“Today, we did well at both ends,” Schmidt acknowledged. “We got stuff in transition, we got some off of our defense, we were really aggressive going downhill, which was critical. And to beat Saint Louis by 18 just tells you that we put it all together today.
“We rebounded, we defended, we defended the 3, we owned the paint, and we did a really good job offensively of getting the ball into the paint, getting it to the foul line and taking care of the basketball. We couldn’t have played better … we really couldn’t have. The effort was as good as I’ve seen.”