OLEAN — A new carry-out crafts program for children at the Olean Public Library will provide lessons on the “Golden Rule” and compassion toward others.
The program, conducted in partnership with the Olean Area Charter for Compassion, will distribute craft kits during the week of Oct. 5, said Kathy O’Malley, who coordinates children’s services at the library. The library, located at 134 N. Second St., will also conduct a virtual storytime session at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6, and hopes to host in-person storytimes for children later in the month.
O’Malley said families are welcome to pick up the craft kits in the children’s area of the library, or call the library to arrange for curbside pickup. Children can return their artwork to the library for display throughout the month of October.
The kits contain materials for children to illustrate acts of kindness, based on the Golden Rule, a Biblical teaching which asks people to treat others as they would want to be treated,
“It was (from) the Olean Area Charter of Compassion, it was actually their idea,” O’Malley said of the program. “They reached out to see if we wanted to partner with them and do what we could to promote the Golden Rule. Actually, we were going to do this in April and then the world fell apart” with the pandemic shutdowns. She said Golden Rule week is usually observed in April.
O’Malley further explained the project’s aim is to make kind and respectful behavior a part of children’s everyday lives in homes and schools. She said the program is likely more “pertinent now than it was then,” given of the social unrest in the country.
O’Malley said the kits, purchased by the charter, will contain several different craft items, including multicultural shades of crayons to create different skin tones for the projects.
“They can either draw a picture of themselves doing something they feel is kind or there will be coloring sheets for them to color,” she explained. “We’re also doing kindness cards. We’re giving them postcards, stickers and things like that for them to decorate the card — they can then give that to a neighbor or someone (in a nursing home) who needs a little boost.”
The kits will also have bookmarks and informational items.
In commenting more on the upcoming storytime Zoom session, O’Malley said the focus will be on the Golden Rule with the reading of books that have a theme of kindness.
“You would have to register on our website so you can get the Zoom information” and log in, O’Malley added.
She said the in-person storytimes, when set up, will be held in the art gallery area which is more spacious.
“We thought we’d put in hula hoops for each family to sit in and be six feet apart,” she remarked.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.oleanlibrary.org or call 372-0200.