Several local leaders of charitable organizations in the community shared thoughts on the old year that was ushered out — and their hopes for the new year and what it might bring in 2021.
Here are their comments:
- Deborah Westcott, executive director of the Genesis House homeless shelter, Olean.
“Our hopes and wishes for the new year are that the vaccine will be distributed quickly and we will see Covid-19 eradicated as quickly as it came,” Westcott said. “We pray for all who have lost loved ones, due to this disease, for comfort. We pray for all those who will still test positive that the symptoms will be mild, but most of all we pray that in this new year we will all remember what a blessing it is to love and care for each other. “
Westcott also said she wanted to thank the community for all the help and support that was provided to Genesis House during the pandemic in 2020.
“As most people know, Genesis House is a women and family shelter and we have a three-bed men’s shelter, as well,” Westcott explained. “We have been serving those in need in this community for 25 years. We are also a community referral hub, striving to provide any need we see that comes to our doors. We have faced many challenges this past year, starting with the transition of (myself) as the new director at the very onset of the pandemic. We scrambled to be sure we were in compliance with all COVID rules and regs that seemed to change daily. Top priority was, of course, keeping the residents and staff safe.”
She said the organization also had to decide how to do their annual fundraisers, which was also a challenge.
“We did what we could. In fact we are working on a virtual Gala for the end of February so stay tuned for that,” Westcott added. “There were so many challenges that came at us, but we did it. “Thankfully we have a board and staff who are dedicated to this mission and all stepped up to do whatever we needed to do to keep the doors open to the homeless and people in need in this community and beyond.”
Above all, Westcott said she wanted to make it clear that as dedicated as the Genesis House staff is, “it does not compare to the wonderful people in this community.
“We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of all,” she concluded. “We at the Genesis House thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We could not fill those needs without you.”
- DB Busan, Olean Food Pantry warehouse manager.
“This year has been challenging, but it truly has been our pleasure to be of service to our friends and neighbors,” Busan said. “My wish for next year is that this would all continue, but without a pandemic.”
Busan added, “In these challenging times, some things really stand out for the Olean Food Pantry. First would have to be our outstanding, albeit small, team of volunteers who kept the doors open, getting food to people, doing whatever was needed, and always in a gentle, kind, caring and respectful way. Next would be this amazing community we are blessed to call home. As the number of shoppers increased, so did the kindness and generosity of our friends and neighbors.”
She said those who stepped up held food drives, fundraisers, baked cookies, made holiday stockings, donated food and money, sent messages of encouragement, delivered groceries, picked up donations and did whatever needed to be done “with love in the true spirit of the season.
“And most of all, our clients who adjusted, multiple times, to our ever-changing distribution model, after long waits in line, greeted us with smiles, always thanked us and reminded us of the reason for the season.”
- Lynn Anzivine, founder of The Pink Pumpkin Project, which helps people in local communities in New York state and Pennsylvania, with breast cancer.
“We at the PPP look forward to another year of assisting those in our community fighting breast cancer,” Anzivine said. “It’s our prayer that we can, sooner than later, be together again. Life as we once knew it, has definitely changed, but we are so thankful to live in this amazing community that supports our organization as well as so many others.
“We look to 2021 for continued love, better health and more happiness for all,” Anzivine said.
- Sister Melissa Scholl, president of Canticle Farm, Allegany, which grows all-natural produce for shareholders, community members and charitable organizations in the area.
Scholl started off her comments noting her wish this year is for everyone to receive vaccines to protect them against Covid-19.
She also noted her hopes that “Canticle Farm will continue its mission of continued growth during its 20th anniversary.
“Meeting the needs of all of the people in the area, especially those who are most in need” is another hope for the new year.
“I hope that we continue to recognize the need to care for our land and our environment, our lives depend on taking care of Earth right now,” she added.
“This is for our health and everything … for any kind of future, we have to have a healthy world and a healthy Earth.”
Scholl believes the issue is also of global concern.
“It isn’t just in our little area of the world, we are so much more,” she concluded. “If we don’t go deep, nothing is going to happen.”