MT. JEWETT, Pa. — In a summer that has seen nearly all of the region’s most popular races canceled, at least one group is forging ahead with its own plans — albeit with a much different look than it had originally planned.
The inaugural Kinzua Half Marathon and 10k, set for July 25 and 26 at the Kinzua Bridge State Park, will limit the number of runners and spectators and have numerous safety precautions in place, but is still on as scheduled so long as nothing unforeseen happens in the next month.
The announcement that at least one live race would take place was welcome news to area runners.
“We wanted to still give runners an opportunity for that in-person race,” said Andrew Mascio, co-owner of Wolf Creek Race Management. “We really went through a month-long process with state park and state officials to make this happen.”
The biggest change, of course, will be the capacity restrictions.
Mascio said the half marathon sold out in one week when registration first opened and that over 520 people signed up. But Wolf Creek had to re-open registration and limit the number of participants to just 200.
“Even though the green phase in Pennsylvania says you can have up to 250, we had to cap it at 200 because we needed to include staff, volunteers and spectators,” Mascio noted.
AS OF Tuesday night, Mascio said that 175 people had re-registered for the half marathon, leaving 25 spots open. That run starts at 8 a.m. on the 26th.
For the 10k, meanwhile, more than 80 spots of the 200 remain open. That run is set for slated for 7 p.m. on the 25th.
Participants will have plenty of contact with organizers before and after the race dates as many of the usual procedures will turn virtual out of an abundance of caution to eliminate “high contact points.”
For example, race packets — including a chipped bib number — t-shirts and finisher medals will all be mailed out to participants and there will be very little interaction between runners and volunteers on the day of the event.
Water stations will still be set up at different mile markers and refreshments will only be provided in packages.
Masks are also required to be worn by all participants except when they are running the race or while warming up.
“Our staff will be wearing masks the entire time and we have even added a layer of plexiglass as a barrier, as well,” Mascio said. “We have a lot of safety measures in place for all participants.”
The route ends about 50 yards away from the Kinzua Sky Walk, giving runners a neat experience as they are approaching the finish line.
“We start and finish the same part of the trail, so the 10k, for example, is just 5k out and then 5k back,” Mascio explained. “It is really a unique finish because people finish the race and the Sky Walk is right there.”
FOR PEOPLE that are understandably still tepid about running shoulder-to-shoulder with other racers, Wolf Creek Race Management has also set up virtual options for the marathon and 10k for $35 that still include a shirt, finisher medal and virtual bib number.
To sign-up and view a detailed list of safety measures in place for the races, visit www.wolfcreektrackclub.com.
Additionally, there are still several other in-person races that are on as scheduled for the rest of this summer (of course, these are all subject to change):
Elk County Striders Triple Crown series: The Striders plan to hold three races at different locations throughout Elk County. First, the BZ Classic 5K is set for July 11 in Ridgway. The race honors Ben Zappa — one of the club’s founding members — and is set along Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail.
Second in the series is the Dahoga Dash 5K, marked for July 26 in Wilcox. Finally, the Lee Foster Memorial 5K will take place in St. Marys on Sept. 12. Visit the Elk County Striders’ Facebook page for more information.
Benezette Bugle 5K: Scheduled for August 22, this race begins and ends at the Elk Country Visitor Center. Registration is held the morning of the race, and the website notes that the course is relatively flat and gives participants “a great tour of the center with the possibility of passing some local elk.”
After the 5k, there is also a Elk Calf Half Mile for participants 10 and younger.
Email benezettebb5k@yahoo.com with any questions.
David Hutton Memorial 5k and 2-mile walk: Set for August 15 in Emporium, participants can register on the event’s Facebook page or on the day of at the Cameron County football field. All pre- and post-race events will now be held exclusively outdoors. Funds from the race benefit the David Hutton Memorial Fund, which offers up to three $1,000 scholarships to area students.