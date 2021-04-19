JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Community College Foundation was one of four not-for-profit organizations to receive funding from the third round of the Western New York Workforce Development Challenge, according to an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
The $541,765 award will fund SUNY Jamestown Community College’s short-term advanced manufacturing training program that will prepare individuals for jobs in advanced manufacturing through CNC/Machining and maintenance technician programs in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.
“We are very appreciative of the state’s investment in our vision to make workforce development programming accessible to our communities,” said Holger Ekanger, vice president of Workforce Readiness. “This award will allow us to fulfill our promise to do more and better support the needs of the employers in our area and also continue our collaboration with local workforce development boards, organizations and our generous foundations.”
The eight-to-10 week programs will include immersive training and trainee supports, preparing individuals for immediate entry into the workforce.
The grant will be administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.