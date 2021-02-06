OK, so it’s the day before Super Bowl XLV when the Chiefs and Buccaneers meet at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
And, as has been my wont for the last decade or so, thanks to Jimmy Shapiro, a media contact for BetOnline.ag, I’ve received my annual list of Super Bowl proposition bets.
By design, the ones listed below don’t require much football knowledge, but rather are more off-beat peripheral bets of a pop culture nature.
My choice of the wagers, which can actually be made in Las Vegas up to tomorrow night, are mostly of the yes/no, over/under variety.
Every year, people ask me if I’m going to run the list, saying they print out the wagers and pass out copies at their Super Bowl parties with the winner collecting all the modest fees charged for participation … clearly, for amusement purposes only.
Anyway, here are the latest prop bets for tonight’s game:
1. Pregame coin toss? Heads or tails
2. Temperature at kickoff? Over/under 70 degrees
3. How many players will miss the game due to Covid-19? Over/under 1.5
4. Length of the Star Spangled Banner? Over/under 1:57
5. Length of the word “brave” at the anthem’s end? Over/under 6 seconds
6. Who will be shown first during the anthem? Chiefs’ Andy Reid or Bucs’ Bruce Arians
7. Who will be shown first during the anthem? Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes or Bucs’ Tom Brady
8. Who will be shown first during the anthem? Chiefs’ Travis Kelce or Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski
9. Will any scoring drive take less than the length of the anthem? Yes/no
10. What will be mentioned first? Brady’s age (43) or it being his 10th Super Bowl
11. How many times will home field advantage be spoken? Over/under 1.5
12. How many times will we hear Belichick? Over/under 1
13. How many times will “Patriots” be mentioned? Over/under 2
14. How many times will Gisele Bundchen be shown? Over/under 1.5
15. Will a clip of Jon Gruden at Super Bowl XXXVII be shown? Yes/no
16. How many times will Tony Romo mention his kids/children? Over/under .5
17. How many commercials will have a dog in it? Over/under 3.5
18. Will there be a commercial for a major motion picture? Yes/no
19. How many commercials will show a person wearing a mask? Over/under 2.5
20. Will Jerry Rice make the paper football field goal in the Frito-Lay commercial? Yes/no
21. Will Mr. J Pringle touch his mustache in the Pringles Commercial? Yes/no
22. Will an M&M’s spokescandy be wearing a mask? Yes/no
23. Will a face shield be seen in the WeatherTech commercial? Yes/no
24. Will there be a COVID vaccine commercial? Yes/no
25. How long will Amanda Gorman’s poem be? Over/under 2 min., 45 sec.
26. What word will be said first in her poem? Hero, pandemic or super
27. Will The Weeknd first be seen at halftime with gloves on his hands? Yes/no
28. Will The Weeknd first be seen at halftime with sunglasses? Yes/no
29. Will a Michael Jackson hologram appear with The Weeknd during the halftime show? Yes/no
30. How many times will Queen Latifah be said by Jim Nantz? Over/under 1
31. How many times will Commissioner Roger Goodell be shown? Over/under 1.5
32. In which half will official Sarah Thomas be mentioned? First/second
33. What will the jersey number be of the first player to score a touchdown? Odd/even
34. Which coordinator will be shown first? Eric Bienemy or Steve Spagnuolo of the Chiefs or Bryon Leftwich or Todd Bowles of the Buccaneers
35. What color of liquid will be poured on the winning coach? Orange, red/pink, yellow/green, purple, blue, clear
36. Who will the MVP refer to first? Teammates, God, USA, winning city, family, coaches, team owner
37. Will the MVP mention ‘Disney”? Yes/no
38. Will the Super Bowl combined team record of 75 points be broken? Yes/no
39. Will the Super Bowl single-team record of 55 points be broken? Yes/no
40. Will the Super Bowl passing record of 505 yards be broken? Yes/no
Good luck.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)