ALLEGANY — In a region where winter drags on for months, there is a place where harvesting and planting are found even during the coldest, dreariest days.
That place is Canticle Farm in Allegany and on Thursday some of the staff peeled off their jackets and rolled up their sleeves to harvest produce in the high tunnels as well as plant seeds in greenhouses.
Mark Printz, farm manager, said the farm is doing well and continues to sell its produce at its community market on Old State Road.
“It’s been kind of mild (this winter) as far as our cold temperatures and the amount of snow,” Printz said. “But I want to be careful because (the weather) could come back to bite me.”
He said the several paid employees at the farm have been kept busy both harvesting the produce grown in the high tunnels and sold at the market, and planting seeds in the greenhouses.
“That’s one of the reasons we do winter production is to keep people employed throughout the year,” Printz added. The plants are seeded in two greenhouses, and then grown in five high tunnels on the properties.
The all-natural farm, owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, conducts operations at its South Nine Mile Road farm and on Old State Road where its market is open during its winter/spring hours from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
“The market is good and demand on that has been consistent,” Printz remarked, noting he believes the pandemic has changed the priorities of many people. “Food is becoming a priority and people are learning to cook again.”
Along those lines, he said the market regularly has plenty of greens, lettuce, spinach, kale and chard.
“We’re growing all of the greens in the high tunnels. What we did is we planted it last fall, it’s what we call banking the growth, and then harvest off it all winter,” Printz explained.
He noted that there is not as much regrowth on the plants, however, when they’re harvested in the winter.
“What would take a week in the summer takes four weeks in the winter to regrow,” he commented. “It’s not just the cold, but the lack of sunlight.”
The plants are covered with fabric row covers that protect them against the frost in the high tunnels, as there is no heating system in the covered structures other than sunlight.
“I’m in the process of harvesting lettuce mix now,” Printz said while cutting leaves off the lettuce. He said other employees have been planting seeds in the heated greenhouse, which will take five to seven weeks to grow.
“We’ll probably be planting them about mid-March” in the high tunnels, he speculated. “We’ll be planting spinach and the lettuce mix and the greens mix.”
Employee Kim Miller of Olean said she has worked for Canticle Farm the past 18 months.
“I love it, I get to be outside a great deal of the year and be physically busy,” Miller said while harvesting produce without a jacket in the warm high tunnel. “I had layers I had to take off when I came in here.”
The nonprofit organization also has community shareholders and provides some of its shares to charities during the year thanks to grants and donations. In addition, the farm conducts educational programs, demonstrations and classes to youngsters and adults in the area.
On a final note, Printz said the farm is now taking applications from the community for its spring, summer and fall CSA shares of produce. For more information, contact Canticle Farm at 373-0200, ext. 3358, or visit the website canticlefarm.org.