Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that 107 districts have not submitted a plan for in-person learning to state health authorities includes four local school districts.
In a press release issued Monday, Cuomo listed school districts from across the state that will have to meet Friday’s deadline to submit plans to be able to provide in-person learning this year.
The local school districts that have not submitted plans to both the state Education Department and state Department of Health are Franklinville, Portville, Salamanca and West Valley.
Cuomo’s office said the state continues to review plans based on set criteria. Districts that are found to be out of compliance will get a letter from the State Department of Health (Monday) and a follow-up call naming the sections of their plans that are deficient, in which case they will have until Friday to amend their plan.
“There are 107 school districts that have not submitted their plan — for those 107 school districts, how they didn’t submit a plan is beyond me. If they don’t submit a plan by this Friday, they can’t open,” Cuomo said. “The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district’s plan: It’s going to be the parents and it’s going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that’s going to be a dialogue. Parents don’t have to send their child. The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they’re not going to send the child if they don’t believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that’s right. The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules.”
The governor also reminded districts they must complete the three to five public sessions with parents and teachers and post their plans for remote learning, testing and tracing on their website by Aug. 21 to be in compliance with standards established by the state.
Superintendents for each of these school districts could not be reached by the Times Herald for comment by press time. Monday afternoon.
Via Facebook on Monday, Portville officials reported they had previously submitted a plan.
Rich Azzopardi, senior advisor to the governor, issued a statement that clarified some of the confusion.
“The list of districts that didn’t file a plan with the state Department of Health is accurate. Despite clear guidance provided to these schools, which included a link to the DOH portal, some districts in follow-up calls said they filed with the State Education Department — which is not an executive agency — but didn’t file with DOH. Others filled out an affirmation certifying that they would be abiding by the state’s reopening guidance, but didn’t actually submit their plan, something many of these districts are now rectifying.”