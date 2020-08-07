OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Board of Health heard approved an appeal from the owner of the Lake View Restaurant Wednesday on the board’s call for a 15-day suspension of the Chinese restaurant’s permit.
The board voted 4-3 last month on a 15-day suspension of the West State Road restaurant’s permit to operate after repeat food safety violations stretching over nearly a year. Owner Tang You Wen was represented by Philippe Yates.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins noted the restaurant’s history of infractions and the Board of Health’s efforts to help the owner including bringing in a consultant to mentor him in restaurant food safety.
Yates thanked the board for the opportunity to present the appeal via a ZOOM video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yates said that Tang was presenting a proposal to go forward, building on significant progress health inspectors found in the restaurant’s food safety. He said the “issues of culture” are to blame.
BOCES food instructor John Haley has worked with Tang to amend unsafe food practices. Yates said that Tang plans to hire someone to further help in the kitchen and address “relatively minor changes in practices.” Tang is willing to seek additional supervision to address a few more practices.
Board of Health President Dr. Joseph Bohan said Tang did not need the board’s permission to bring someone in to correct the kitchen deficiencies.
“We encourage you to get things right,” Bohan said. “I guess what you are asking for is another chance.”
Yates replied, “It is embarrassing and chastening to be here again.”
Bohan said, “This is not a kitchen in your home. The public is at risk when they eat in your restaurant.”
The board met in executive session to discuss the appeal before voting to approve the restaurant’s bid to remain open.
“We will continue to monitor this monthly and review the inspections,” Watkins said.
Lynn Moore, director of patient services for the Health Department said a big uptick in suspected Lyme disease cases was noted by physicians last month — 24 individuals. They have not been confirmed, but the practice is to prescribe a dose of antibiotic to kill the bacteria an infected deer tick injects when attached to a person’s skin as soon as the tick bite is noticed.
The Health Department is also following 120 children throughout the county with high levels of lead in their blood. The six new cases include five children with levels between 5 and 10 micrograms per deciliter of blood. One child had a level between 10 and 15 micrograms per deciliter. To be discharged from the program, a child needs two consecutive tests of 5 or below. One recent test was 22 micrograms per deciliter, Moore said.
Last year there were 28 new investigations started due to high lead levels in children. After the action level was lowered this year from 10 micrograms per deciliter to 5, there have been 31 new cases already.