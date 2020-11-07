If Josh Allen is to rediscover the magic of this season’s first four games, tomorrow at Bills Stadium should (read: has to be) the time.
That’s when Buffalo (6-2) hosts the Seahawks (6-1), the NFL’s highest-scoring team (1 o’clock, Fox-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), on a very un-November-like afternoon with a forecast of sun and temperatures in the low 70s.
For the fifth time this season, the Bills will play a home game without fans, and though they’re 3-1 in those meetings so far, having the 73,967 seats filled might just have proved helpful against the NFC’s best team.
The Seahawks’ lone loss was a 37-34 overtime decision two weeks ago at Arizona. They not only lead the league in scoring (34 points per game) but also touchdown percentage in the red zone (88% inside the opponent’s 20-yard line).
But Seattle is an enigma on the other side of the ball, sitting last in the NFL in both yards surrendered per game (461) and passing yards given up (359).
To this point in the season, the Seahawks’ offense, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, the current favorite for NFL MVP, has been able to outscore its defensive shortcomings.
His numbers border on ridiculous. Wilson has completed 72% of his passes for an average of 307 yards per game with 26 touchdown passes, six interceptions and a 120.7 passer rating.
One reason is that he has the two best starting wide receivers in the NFL as the season reaches its halfway point. Veteran Tyler Lockett (49 catches) and second-year pro DK Metcalf (36 receptions, 19-yard average) each have caught seven touchdown throws.
AND THAT brings us to the Allen conundrum.
In the first quarter of his third season, the former University of Wyoming star was lights-out. Criticized for a lack of accuracy his first two years, Allen completed 71 percent of his passes for an average of 332 yards per game with 12 TD passes, one interception and a glittering 124.0 passer rating, plus adding three rushing scores. Small wonder his name was among those mentioned as bidding for league MVP honors.
But after leading Buffalo to that 4-0 start, the Bills fell to 2-2 in the season’s second quarter and so did their QB’s numbers: 63% completions, 209 yards per game, four each touchdowns and interceptions and a 79.0 passer rating.
Thus, at the season’s halfway mark, his eight-game numbers are 67 percent accuracy, 271 yards a game, 16 TDs, five picks and a 102.5 rating.
He needs to be at his best tomorrow given Seattle’s vulnerability through the air and knowing that other than a decent second half against the winless Jets, Buffalo’s defense, touted to be a strength coming off last season, has been lousy.
Consider the Bills, averaging 25 points per game this season – though only 19 over the last four – are being outscored (albeit only 199-198) despite having the third-best record in the AFC.
THE GOOD NEWS in Buffalo’s 24-21 win over the Patriots last Sunday was that a previously pathetic running game found its legs, managing a season-high 190 rushing yards with both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss exceeding 80 yards.
Then too, Allen has weapons in the passing game, namely trade acquisition Stefon Diggs (54 catches, 3 TDs) and former free agent Cole Beasley (41 receptions, 2 scores), and speedster John Brown (2 touchdowns) seems fully healthy after battling a knee issue.
Based on the season’s first seven games, the best defense against Seattle’s offense is keeping it off the field as it has scored 31 points or more six times this season and its lowest output was 27.
Then, too, as always, ball security is a must. The Seahawks are third in the league in takeaway/giveaway statistics at plus-7, Buffalo is 19th at minus-1.
The best news for Seattle, coming into Sunday, is that All-Pro safety Jamal Adams should be back after missing five games with a groin problem.
MEANWHILE, Buffalo has its own injury issues.
In Friday’s report, the last one before the game, five Bills are out: two starters, center Mitch Morse (concussion) and linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), one quasi-starter, cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring), and reserve running backs T.J. Yeldon (back) and Taiwan Jones (hamstring).
Questionable are four players, three of them starters, tight end Dawson Knox (calf), now off Covid-19 injured reserve, guard Cody Ford (knee), defensive tackle Vernon Butler (groin) and reserve defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee).
The Seahawks are even worse off, their top two running backs – Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) – ruled out while the third, Travis Homer (knee), is questionable. Other uncertain starters are tight end Greg Olsen (foot), guard Mike Iupati (back), defensive end Benson Mayoa (ankle), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring) and Adams (groin).
So that’s where we are.
If you want two good bets for Sunday, try these: wager that it will be a perfect day and put your money on the over (it’s currently 55 points).