ST. BONAVENTURE — It was his silver lining to being quarantined — prevented from his normal basketball routine — for the last three months.
Time.
Time he wouldn’t usually have to decompress. Time he wouldn’t ordinarily have for family.
Since departing his first St. Bonaventure family in late March, Jaren English has been at home, on the outskirts of Detroit, with his mother and brother. It’s given him an opportunity to be with loved ones during a time of anxiety over the COVID-19 outbreak and tremendous social unrest in this country. It’s also allowed him to do what most others in his position can’t: Work out with a professional athlete — his older brother William, a pitcher in the Los Angeles Angels organization.
The elder English was fortunate enough to bring home some equipment before his minor league team shut down, of which Jaren has also been able to take advantage. The brothers have used this rare opportunity to push each other at a time when few other options have been available.
“It’s hard lifting with him because he is so much bigger than me now,” Jaren said, laughingly, during a Zoom call last Thursday. “We do different things because he’s in baseball and I’m in basketball, but we just really try to push each other every single day.”
THE TWO have woken up early to go run on a nearby track. They’ve made up their own “workout card games” involving pushups and situps. They’ve lifted together in the basement while also catching up on each other’s lives.
And while it’s not the same as being in the Reilly Center, “because we’re not lifting the heaviest weight, English, the Bonnie, has at least been able to maintain.
“It’s definitely been a trying experience, but I think it’s also been helpful to really see that you don’t always need a weight room,” he said. “You can still maintain your strength, get stronger. During this time, I’ve learned some things that if my body is actually tired from lifting heavy weights, I can do some things around the dorm or the apartment that could make my body stronger and keep me ready during the season.”
From a basketball standpoint, English has been “trying to get faster and trying to get quicker.” For that, he’s bought a jump rope and agility ladder.
The 6-foot-4 guard has been dribbling in his basement and shooting on his outdoor hoop at home, when the weather cooperates. The downtime has also allowed him to watch more film and study other players, such as former NBA guards Deron Williams and Chauncey Billups and one of his coaches, former Pitt standout Tray Woodall, “bigger guards that might not be the fastest, but still know how to get to their spots, find different ways to score and make the right decisions.”
And he noted, “I’ve learned a lot about myself during this time, studying myself, studying my game … and just seeing where I can improve for next season.”
OF COURSE, he also tuned into the “The Last Dance” docuseries centering on the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s. All of it has been for one purpose: to be even better as a junior than he was during a breakout sophomore campaign in 2019-20.
“It’s just kind of inspired me to have a different mindset,” he said, “and my goal is to win an (Atlantic 10) championship before I leave Bona and make it to the NCAA Tournament. That thought hasn’t left my mind, I think about that every single day. I think about that I wasn’t able to play at the Barclays Center. That’s fuel for me because when we go there (next season), I want to win a championship and celebrate with my family and brothers and the whole Bona nation.
“I’ve really just been trying to push myself to maintain until you can get back to school, at least. But then when you get back to school, keep your foot on the gas and keep going and turn it up 10 times more.”
ENGLISH acknowledged there’s going to be some rust to knock off before the start of next season — for him, his teammates, everybody. He’ll be the first to tell you: there’s a difference between basketball shape and track shape.
But he’s confident that he and the Bonnies will be back to normal sooner than later, for two primary reasons: 1. He came back from injury twice last season to have a strong first year at the Division I level. 2. With its top six scorers back, including its entire starting five, Bona should be that much further along as a team.
Then, too, “I feel like the guys that we have this year, we’ll get right back to it because of the things that we’ve been doing in the offseason,” he said. “We’ve been talking to each other every day, Zoom everyday, Zoom workouts. I had to do that last year being injured so much — come back and knock the rust off and kind of get back into the swing of things at a fast pace; that has helped me also.
“When we’re able to get back on campus, I think I’ll be able to kind of pick up from where I finished and keep going from there. There’s rust for everybody. But it’ll come back to us … it’s just going to take some time.”
ENGLISH AND the Bonnies are eager to return, to resume their normal offseason RC activities. But when will that be?
Bona coaches and athletics staff began the process of returning to campus late last week. And though they haven’t set a date for athletes to start coming back, they expect to make a decision in the next week or so.
English is optimistic that he’ll be back soon.
“(It’s) definitely in the right steps,” he said. “I think we’re starting to get there; I’m hoping maybe (sometime in early July). I’m expecting to go back, I cleared out my schedule for July, so I’m excited to go back. I’m just counting down the days for that point.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)