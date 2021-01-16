It’s become tradition for area high school basketball fans.
With every winter comes the annual Cattaraugus County IAABO Holiday Tournament — recently renamed the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament — held at St. Bonaventure‘s Reilly Center, with a few exceptions.
But with New York yet to authorize high school basketball this school year, the IAABO Tournament is one of the latest sports traditions to fall by the wayside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting with the 1975 tournament (held in December 1974), the IAABO initially invited four boys teams. By the 1977 tourney, it expanded to two, four-team boys divisions. The 1984 tourney saw the addition of a girls’ division, and from the 1988-92 tourneys it had two girls divisions. Since December ’92 (called the ’93 tourney), the tournament has held its present format, with two boys brackets (large and small school) and one girls bracket.
The 2017 tournament marked a name change, as officials dedicated the tournament to DeCerbo. The following year, the brackets also took on memorial names: in honor of Casey Jones, Pat Carroll and Frank Rubick. And back in 2014, the tournament became known for the year in which it played (thus, the 2015 Tournament was held in December ‘15).
The Cattaraugus IAABO chapter uses the tournament to fund its annual scholarships, donating their time by working the games for free. So the officials invite strong local teams with passionate followings, aiming to draw big numbers at the ticket gate.
Thanks to IAABO historian Tim McMullen, the tournament’s brackets and record book have been preserved through time.
Olean holds the title for most IAABO/DeCerbo championships in both boys and girls tournaments: 12 boys titles and 18 for the girls.
In recent years, several individuals turned in record-breaking performances. Just last season, in December 2019, then-senior Dani Haskell lifted Franklinville to the girls championship, twice breaking the tournament’s scoring record for either gender. First, she scored 40 points against Allegany-Limestone. Then she outdid herself by scoring 45 in a championship win over Panama.
Former Belfast star Adam Enders holds the boys’ single-game scoring record, pouring in 39 points in a 2018 game, which topped the mark of 37, shared by Cuba’s Gordon Enderle (1978) and Olean’s Jon Wilson (1999).
With so much uncertainty over the 2020-21 season, the Times Herald reached out those connected to the IAABO Tournament for decades. We wanted to collect memories from the officials, coaches and fans who enjoyed watching or participating in it each year. Presented below are recollections from those asked by the TH to share their favorite IAABO memories and stories:
GEOF DIETRICH
Longtime scoreboard operator
“Back in ’79 I started doing Pete Weishan’s basketball book. A couple years later, Steve Grabowski was an official and asked if I’d do the IAABO book. I wound up sitting next to the Bonnies’ clockkeepeer, Jerry DeVito, and watched how he handled the old wood-boxed controller. A couple years later I was invited to do the clock for IAABO and after a couple of years of that Bonas asked me to try some of their games.
Originally (for me) there were eight games — girls large and small (two each) and boys large and small. With overtimes, one year the last game ended at 1 a.m. I believe that’s the reason the girls are only two games total now.
I had seen Joe DeCerbo often as a ref for Salamanca games, but never knew how much he did for IAABO until I started working their games. Most times Joe was back in the press room we used as a command center and had a steady stream of refs coming to him needing this or that. His free time over the two days could be measured in minutes. He really loved the opportunities this contest was giving the high school players.
By the way, a shoutout should go to Ray Rogozinski, the head maintenance guy for the Reilly (Center). He puts in a lot of hours for these tournaments.
I don’t recall many specific games or performances as I’m pretty busy with the clock. To name two, I recall watching Jerry DeVito’s son, Chris, being able to sink a shot from almost anywhere in the front court. And, of course, Dani Haskell last year putting in more points in one game than I ever recall a Bonnie sinking.”
DAVE FUHRMAN
Former Bradford boys coach
(After working to rebuild a struggling program over his first three seasons, Furhman’s Owls were invited to the IAABO for the first time in 1993. Bradford lost its first-round game that year, but followed by winning four-straight Large School titles from 1994-97, including two triumphs over Olean and one over Archbishop Walsh. Bradford would stage a number of memorable IAABO battles with Jeff Anastasia’s Huskies over the years.)
“I knew we had arrived as a program when we got invited to the IAABO Tournament, because that was the premier high school tournament in the area to be involved in.
“In 1994-95, the year we had an undefeated regular season, we beat Olean in the championship, 57-55. That one sticks out. That was back in the days of (Olean’s) Charles Perry and Michael Parks. Perry had 24, Parks had 20 and Andy Terwilliger had 27 and was named MVP that year. And we had just beaten Olean by eight (earlier that month) … then a two-point game; great game. Of course, as high school goes, things go in cycles. Olean started to get a little bit of the better of us, especially starting in the mid-2000s (with the Moore brothers). They were tough to beat.
“But that was the tournament to be involved in. The kids grow up going to Bonaventure games and then for them to get the opportunity to play on the college floor, the college team that they watch and the guys that they idolize, it was just a special treat for those guys. And it was special for me to coach on that floor, too.
“And you become close with a lot of the New York coaches you play against; Jeff (Anastasia), of course. We were competitors on the court, but we walked off the court with great respect for one another and are very good friends to this day; guys like Pete Weishan, Gary Wight, (former Walsh coach) Pat Clarke. I mean, those are guys that I met through that tournament. Even the founders — that’s where I met Joe DeCerbo, Casey Jones and those guys. Those are lifetime friendships you form through that tournament, too.”
STEVE HADZICKI
Former IAABO official, Portville girls coach
“There was actually a waiting list to get into the tournament. People would want to play in the tournament when they were going to have a good team. They didn’t want to go down there and get embarrassed. And of course the big game usually was the Olean-Bradford game, so Olean and Bradford stayed away from each other in the semis and then they would both probably and then the battle began on the final night.
There was a kid, Tim Burkhart, he played for (1982 large school boys champion) Hornell and he ended up working for the Harlem Globetrotters. They would always play a team called the Washington Generals and Tim was the head of that.
The IAABO Tournament was synonymous with Joe DeCerbo, and guys like Pat Carroll, Casey Jones.”
BLAISE O’CONNOR
Area high school sports fan
“I have a bunch (of memories), but I will go with one from last year: Franklinville vs. Panama girls. Two awesome teams and plenty of star power. On one side, Panama had their all-time leading scorer, Natalie Angeletti, Kylie Schnars and Mandy Brink. On the other side, the defending New York State Champions returned Abby McCoy and the all time WNY leading point scorer, Dani Haskell. One day earlier, Haskell was the first player in tournament history to score 40 points in a tournament game. Dani topped that with an incredible performance of 45 points. Franklinville won the game, 57-51. Two other things I remember well. The All-Tournament team included: Angeletti, Schnars, McCoy, Tierney Hemphill, Karly Welty and MVP Dani Haskell, as good an All Tourney Team as there has ever been.
The other memory happened in their rematch in Panama. Haskell scored a career high 48 points, but Panama got a game-winning hoop from Kylee Odell in the final 35 seconds. I saw another oddity in that game: Panama had three players score at least 20 points in that game. Kylie Schnars had 22, Mandy Brink had 21 and Natalie Angeletti had 20, the second time I have ever seen three players on the same team score at least 20 points in a regulation game. Olean Girls did that in 2002 in Lockport. That rematch was one of the best high school girls basketball games I have ever seen. Just getting to see a bit of Dani Haskell’s amazing achievements makes this a memory I won’t soon forget.”
PETE WEISHAN
Longtime Salamanca boys, girls coach
“It was always a privilege to play in it, and to play on the floor. The Olean-Bradford games were always outstanding to finish the tournament with on nights when they were both in their prime. That was when Dave Fuhrman was coaching.
For years you run into each other when you’ve been doing it as long as I have. I was always a person (who), I got there and watched all six games every day. I’d sit up in the stands with my friends that are basketball junkies. We’d sit there all day and watch ‘em if you weren’t playing in ‘em. It was always a great time of year.
We had one really, really good game that we weren’t supposed to win against Archbishop Walsh (in 1980). This was back when Ed McGuire was coaching, you’re talking years ago, we ended up beating them with a team that we weren’t supposed to have any chance. We finished the game at about midnight. It was a long time ago, but I can still remember Ed McGuire had his team still in the locker room sitting at midnight, didn’t let them change or shower or anything. That’s when it started a little bit later. That was a real great accomplishment for our kids.”
GARY WIGHT
Former Cuba, Cuba-Rushford boys coach
“The IAABO Tournament was always a classic featuring the best of the area teams. The venue, with the history of St. Bonaventure basketball, was a huge draw as players and coaches were always excited to play there. We participated in 18 tournaments and were fortunate enough to win three championships and finish runner-up four times. Two games I remember in particular involving Cuba teams are the 1978-79 championship game and the 1980-81 Championship game. The 78-79 game was one of four great Cuba-Allegany games that season. In this game, despite 37 points from Gordon Enderle, Allegany outscored us 19-12 in the fourth quarter to win 65-60. Mark Saglimben had 23 to lead Allegany but it was Dan Johnson who was the key. Dan scored 10 fourth quarter points including four for four from the line in the last minute. Interesting, Dan scored a total of 10 points combined in the other three games against us that year. The second game I remember most is the 1980-81 championship game vs. Portville. We won 45-38 but we were trailing in the fourth quarter when Andy Moore hit three consecutive bombs from in front of our bench to give us the edge. Andy had missed part of the second quarter, all of the third quarter, and part of the fourth as he suffered an eye scratch and had to go to the emergency room to have it looked at.Lucky for us, he was able to return to action.
The thing I remember most though is the atmosphere. There were great teams and players that people came to watch. The crowds were enormous. The addition of the girls teams also featured some great players, Dani Haskell, Mckenna Maycock and Sarah Pfeiffer in particular.
I always felt like I was at a coaching clinic and that is why I always attended the tournament. There were some great ones: Ray Deland, Lou Disorbo, Coach A, Fred Caya, Pete Weishan, Rick DeKay, and, of course, Dave Furman of Bradford. I tried to pay attention to how they handled different situations with their players and the education I got went a long way to determining my philosophy of coaching.”
KEN WOODRUFF
Longtime IAABO Official
“When I first started officiating, the coaches would select their officials. They would have a meeting at the beginning of the year and go down through their schedule, this big meeting, and they would select the officials they wanted to work the game. It was really hard for a new, unknown, young official to break into that, to become known and it was 1978 or ‘77, one of those years, I was given the opportunity to work in the IAABO Tournament to referee probably my first ever big varsity game. It was a game featuring Wellsville and Salamanca, Pete Weishan was probably in one of his first years of coaching early in his career and Lou Molisanti was coaching at Wellsville. I worked the game with Tommy Howard and it just went really well. It was a great game, as far as an official was concerned, it was a fun game to referee. It went really well and all of a sudden what that did was put me on some coaches’ radar, you might say. That was probably my biggest break in officiating at that point, becoming a little bit better known and the next year I ended up with like 14 varsity basketball games, so I went from working a strictly JV, junior high type schedule to all of a sudden here I am starting to work varsity games. Then it goes on from there.
The other games that stand out to me are some of the early games where Cuba had that just amazing team that won a state championship with Gordon Enderle and Andy Moore and Billy Bowers, just to name a few, and Allegany had an exceptional team, they had a tremendous team with the Weises and Mike Ruether and they played one of the most incredible championship games (in 1978-79) down there that I can ever remember. It was like two heavyweights going toe to toe. That was in the early stages of the IAABO Tournament and it helped give the tournament a lot of credibility. That’s a game that always stood out in my mind.”