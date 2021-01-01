SYRACUSE (TNS) — New Yorkers who already get unemployment benefits do not need to call the state labor department to get the extra $300 approved by the federal government at the end of December.
The extra money and two extended federal programs will kick in Sunday, the first date allowed by the federal government.
People who are already in a program should continue to certify each week as usual and they will automatically get the extended benefits, according to the labor department.
Congress approved the extra relief in the last week of December, after the last round of extra benefits expired. States were given little time to adjust and get the money to millions of unemployed people without missing a check.
New York state was ready. Unemployment checks in NY state will not skip a week.
The labor department’s phone lines have been filling up with callers who want to know what they need to do to qualify for the extended programs. That means people who really do need to fix a problem with their claims cannot get an answer.
Read this instead of calling:
Everyone who already gets any type of unemployment insurance will get an extra $300 each week for 11 weeks, from Jan. 3 to March 14. That means people who are receiving benefits from any of the alphabet soup of programs will get the extra money. All they need to do is certify each week as usual.
There are three federal programs that extend benefits beyond the state’s typical 26 weeks. Two of those programs expired Dec. 26 and have now been extended. The third has remained in place.
One of those programs is especially important in New York’s economy of gig workers. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, goes to self-employed workers who don’t normally qualify for unemployment benefits. That program now pays benefits for 57 weeks. People who have qualified by March 14 will continue to claim benefits until they reach the maximum number of weeks or reach the week that begins on April 5.
PUA recipients should simply continue to certify as usual each week to receive the extended benefits. Starting Jan. 31, the federal government will require additional proof of eligibility. The state labor department will contact people who need to provide more paperwork.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, or PEUC, is for people who have used up the usual 26 weeks of traditional state unemployment insurance. In 2020, there was a limit of 13 weeks for PEUC. This has now been increased to 24 weeks. Like the other program, people who have qualified by March 14 will continue to claim benefits until they reach the maximum number of weeks or reach the week that begins on April 5.
There is a third program, called Extended Benefits. That is an old program that provides an extra 20 weeks in states with high unemployment rates. New York now qualifies for this program.
People who exhausted their 26 weeks of state insurance and 13 weeks of PEUC in 2020 were enrolled in this third program.
When those Extended Benefits run out, the state labor department will automatically transfer people back to the PEUC program. Again, there is no need to call.
People who need to apply for the first time for unemployment insurance can do it online.
People who have reached the end of their benefit year, which is 52 weeks after they first filed a claim, will have to reapply. That can also be done online.