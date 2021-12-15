CUBA — Volunteers are needed in Cuba on Saturday to help place wreaths on the graves of veterans in three cemeteries as part of the Wreaths Across America project.
Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program that places wreaths on veterans’ graves in national cemeteries during the holiday season. For several years volunteers from this area have decorated the National Cemetery in Bath in Steuben County.
This year the DAR has brought the project to Allegany County as well.
Last January the Catharine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution set a goal to place wreaths on veteran’s graves in Allegany County. But that task was so daunting, coordinator Mary Lindquist said, that they decided to start the project in Cuba this year. They needed “only” 550 wreaths to complete the task as opposed to the thousands that would be needed to decorate every veteran’s grave in the county, Lindquist said.
The wreaths will be placed on graves in the Cuba and Catholic cemeteries in Cuba and DAR members will place wreaths on a smaller cemetery behind the Cuba dam. There will be a ceremony prior to the event with a color guard, music and sentiments.
For now, volunteers will be needed on Saturday when the wreaths will be placed. While volunteers do not have to register, Lindquist said it would be beneficial for her to know just how much help she has.
If you are unable to go to the cemeteries and would still like to honor veterans, Lindquist said, consider showing your respect by standing on Main Street and displaying an American flag at 11:30 a.m. when the truck bearing the wreaths will pass by.
Volunteers are asked to park in the elementary school parking lot prior to noon, with the ceremony taking place promptly at noon. Shuttles will take volunteers to the cemeteries. Light snow is expected for Saturday with a high of around 33 degrees, so dress appropriately for the weather.
To volunteer to help place wreaths call Lindquist at (585) 610-6446.
For the families of Cuba’s veterans, local historian Tom Taylor has mapped out all three cemeteries, detailing the gravesite of each veteran and noting the military branch in which they served — as well as the wars and conflicts in which they served. The books are available for purchase at $10 each at the Palmer Opera House.
ON MONDAY, a tractor-trailer delivering the first load of wreaths for the 2021 Bath Wreaths Across America Day was escorted by several law enforcement and public service partners, as well as the regional Patriot Guard Riders to the Bath National Cemetery, where Wreaths Across America will also be observed.
This year’s theme in Bath is “Live Up to Their Legacy” and the mission is to REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who Serve, and TEACH our children the value of Freedom.
The public is invited to the National Cemetery in Bath to participate in the placing of wreaths beginning at noon. The earliest arrival time that day is 11:30 a.m. COVID-related guidelines will be strictly followed as mandated by the National Cemetery Administration. This includes social distancing and everyone wearing a mask at all times, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.
For a full list of the guidelines and updates on the Bath Wreaths Across America event, go to www.facebook.com/WAABathNY NationalCemetery.
Wreaths Across America started in 1992, when the Worcester Wreath company of Harrington, Maine, found itself with a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season. Remembering a boyhood experience at Arlington Cemetery, owner Morrill Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor the country’s veterans. With the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed in Arlington National Cemetery.
The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. The project received national attention and thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help.
Today, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.