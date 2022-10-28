Wolf Pack Storage, Neighborhood School of Dance are Laine Business Accelerator awardees

TJ Hulse (left), owner of Wolf Pack Storage, and Brittany Thierman, owner of Neighborhood School of Dance, are two of the nine awardees selected for the second annual Laine Business Accelerator program.

 Photos provided

OLEAN — Nine area startup businesses have been selected to participate in the second annual Laine Business Accelerator program, each to receive $5,000 to go toward their business efforts.

Each awardee will be enrolled in a 13-week program staffed by the St. Bonaventure University Innovation Center, Jamestown Community College and area business professionals. The program concludes with a community showcase event on Dec. 6, where each business owner is invited to present their plans to a public audience.

