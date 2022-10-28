Wolf Pack Storage, Neighborhood School of Dance are Laine Business Accelerator awardees

OLEAN — Nine area startup businesses have been selected to participate in the second annual Laine Business Accelerator program, each to receive $5,000 to go toward their business efforts.
Each awardee will be enrolled in a 13-week program staffed by the St. Bonaventure University Innovation Center, Jamestown Community College and area business professionals. The program concludes with a community showcase event on Dec. 6, where each business owner is invited to present their plans to a public audience.
Two of the selected businesses profiled this week are Wolf Pack Storage and Neighborhood School of Dance.
When owner TJ Hulse opened Wolf Pack Storage on Four Mile Road in Allegany, he saw two opportunities in one: the chance to come home from Pittsburgh, Pa., and to build a business he thought would prosper in the area.
“I spent six years away from home and family working in Pittsburgh, and I noticed while there, that there were a number of higher-end storage facilities that were doing well,” he recalled. “And I thought such a business would do well in the Olean-Allegany area.”
Hulse began his climate-controlled, indoor, drive-in storage building by initially re-purposing an older building into 24 units, and now expanded to 36 units, with room for additional units to be added.
While he initially envisioned students from St. Bonaventure utilizing the space, Hulse realized that would leave units unoccupied for eight months out of the year. Now, his clientele includes non-profit organizations, small businesses, sports teams and some individuals.
“I came back to build a business and to help build the community,” he added.
Hulce’s involvement in the Laine Business Accelerator program has been “an absolute game-changer,” he said.
“I applied for the program because, being away for six years, I had lost some of my connections,” he explained. “This gives me an opportunity to connect with other, like-minded individuals who are involved in a similar situation as I am — trying to build a business.”
In fact, he said input from two 2021 program participants, Go To Meals and Studio 4 East, encouraged him to apply. Their owners told him they are still in touch with their fellow inaugural LBA cohort.
“They had nothing but good things to say about it,” he said.
Hulse said he learned from the other LBA participants that he is not alone, that others have gone through the same growing pains and had the same problems he’s had. That is the biggest piece.”
NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOL OF DANCE
Brittany Thierman, owner of Neighborhood School of Dance on South Union Street, is intent on expanding the definition of neighborhood through the power of the internet.
“We want to make it easier for parents to buy the equipment and costumes they need for their children in dance programs, not only in Olean but in other similar communities,” she said. “Too often, acquiring such items involves a trip to Buffalo or an up-to-three-week wait for those items to be shipped and delivered. Sometimes inventory is a problem, and sometimes timing is a problem.”
Thierman said she hopes to build an online presence that will eventually offer a wide range of dance supplies and equipment, with a steady inventory and free two-day shipping.
“That’s the world we live in now,” she said. “People are accustomed to fast, free shipping and steady availability. We are looking to accommodate that.”
The online store would primarily be to support their own students and families, Thierman explained, but as they build up inventory and experience, they will expand the rollout to other areas.
“Particularly other studios located in smaller cities and towns that simply don’t have the capacity to hold a large inventory or where dance supply stores are located a distance away, as is the situation in Olean,” she said.
Thierman said she first learned about the program through social media.
“We had been thinking about doing an online store, most likely through Amazon, but this made us realize if we do it more in-house, it will help us to create jobs and build community,” she said.
Assistant director Kyleigh Peterson is helping with the LBA and has been instrumental in lending her dance expertise to some of the resultant business decisions being made.
Thierman said her time with the program has been incredible, noting it is a time commitment, but almost wishes it would not end in December.
“There is nothing small about a small business,” she said. “It is lonely sometimes, and it is good to be in a room with nine or 10 other people who are going through the same growing pains that you are. It has just been really supportive.”
All nine selected businesses will be a part of the Laine Business Accelerator community showcase Dec. 6 at the Cutco Theatre on Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus. A reception will follow at The Hub at Laine Place, 301 N. Union St.
For more information, visit lainebusinessaccelerator.com.