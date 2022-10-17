Burger

Pictured is Century Manor’s winning slider, the Premium Black Angus Slider.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — More than 60 participants took to the town Saturday to try out sliders at six different restaurants: Four Mile Brewing Co., Randy’s Fireside, Union Whiskey, Village Green and new to crawling — Century Manor.

The overall slider winner went to a new entrant, Century Manor, with their Century Slider, a premium black angus beef on a toasted brioche slider roll with cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, thick cut bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and their house-made aioli sauce.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social