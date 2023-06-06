The smoky haze over Upstate New York caused by more than 100 wildfires in Canada continued Tuesday and, according to reports, possibly could be worse for parts of the state Wednesday.
Central New York could see even thicker smoke Wednesday than it has today as more than 100 Canada wildfires continue to rage, syracuse.com reported Tuesday.
“There actually could be more smoke than we’re seeing today,” said Bryan Greenblatt, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Binghamton office. “Tomorrow would be the peak concentration before it starts to diminish a bit.”
New York state issued an air-quality alert for Wednesday — the third day in a row — which included Cattaraugus and Allegany counties as well as all of Western New York. Alerts issued Monday and Tuesday were from 11 a.m. to midnight, while Wednesday’s alert encompasses the entire 24-hour day.
The smoky haze, which hung over the Olean and Bradford areas of the Twin Tiers on Monday, remained over the region on Tuesday as winds again came from the north. There were no reports of canceled activities in the area due to the haze.
Syracuse.com reported residents complaining of breathing acrid smoke outside in Central New York. Schools kept kids indoors and canceled outdoor activities. The Onondaga County Health Department urged county residents to stay inside and shut their windows. And the Syracuse Fire Department asked people not to call 911 just because they smell smoke.
Airnow.gov, a site run by several federal agencies, predicted that the levels of tiny particles that can invade the lungs and bloodstream will be higher on Wednesday in Central New York.
It’s not unusual for wildfire smoke to drift over Upstate New York, but it generally comes from the West Coast or prairie states and Canadian provinces. That smoke gets diluted as it rides the prevailing westerly winds across the continent, and it tends to stay thousands of feet above the ground.
This time is different because the fires are just a few hundred miles away instead of a few thousand, and the winds are out of the north.
“A lot of times when we see smoke in our region, it’s from wildfires out west and it’s a lower concentration,” Greenblatt said. “In this case, it’s close to the surface and it’s a higher concentration, so you smell it.”
Greenblatt said Upstate hasn’t seen this kind of smoke in more than 20 years.
“In 2002, there was a very similar setup, where we had quite a bit of smoke towards the surface from fires in Canada,” Greenblatt said.
Winds are expected to come from the north again Wednesday, and Canadian officials say many of the 200 fires in Quebec are still burning out of control.
Smoke could linger in Upstate New York through the rest of the work week, said Mark Wysocki, New York state climatologist. He said a strong low pressure system just off the coast of Nova Scotia will remain stuck for a few days, diverting winds to come from the north.
Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart, the Associated Press reported.
The air quality alerts caution “sensitive groups,” a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, “are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons,” said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. “Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight.”
It's a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise, experts said. If you go out, consider wearing an N95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.
Stay inside, keeping your doors, windows and fireplaces shut. It's recommended that you run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.