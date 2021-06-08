BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program is excited to announce CUCE Allegany County and the Cornell Vegetable Program will offer a field training in Fillmore Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
DEC recertification credits requested: 2.5 in 1a & 10,1.25 in 21, 2.0 in 22 & 23. This meeting will be held rain or shine.
There is no fee, however pre-register is requested by 5 p.m. on June 8. For more details or to pre-register, please contact Lynn Bliven at lao3@cornell.edu or phone (585) 268-7344 ext. 18.
Participants need to arrive by 5:50 p.m. for DEC credit sign-up and must remain until 8:30 p.m. to receive credits.
Topics to be covered include:
- Weed ID Practice and Learning New Pigweed Species with Dr. Lynn Sosnoskie, Cornell University.
- Improved Designs for Hoes with Dr. Bryan Brown, NYS IPM Program.
- How well is your cultivator set up? Elizabeth Buck, CCE Cornell Vegetable Program.
- Assessing Weed Impact and Weed Control Strategies in Small Grains Josh Putman, CCE
- Southwest NY Dairy Livestock Field Crops Team.
Attendees seeking DEC credit will be required to provide their DEC Certified Pesticide Applicator ID and registration number. Only the attendees who sit for the entire course will be awarded a certificate.