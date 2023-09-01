WELLSVILLE — There is still time left to register for this year’s Park ‘N the Park car show sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians on Sept. 9.
This is the eighth year the AOH has sponsored this show where registrants get to park their automotive babies in the shade of Island Park while car lovers get to wander amid the beauty of the trees, chrome, metal, and rubber.
Brian Cannon, secretary, Allegany County Ancient Order of Hibernians said, “Our show has grown to approximately 235-245 cars coming from all over Western New York, and Pennsylvania with many cars driving in from Buffalo, Syracuse, Ithaca, Rochester, and Bradford and Saint Mary’s, PA.”
There are several ways to register your vehicle for the show, The day of the event vehicles may register from 10 a.m. to noon near the park entrance. Prior to the show, register either on Facebook or by Messenger at alleganycountyAOHDivision1 or email AOH.DIV1@yahoo.com The show starts at 10 a.m. and goes to about 3 p.m. The cost to register is $10 per car. Admission is free for the public.
There are several trophies and awards for his year’s Park ‘N the Park sponsored by Mark Bokman and his Team at Bokman of Wellsville, Chevrolet, GMC and Buick and TryIt Distributing from Olean.
There are door prizes and Dash Plaques and goodie bags for the first 100 registered vehicles. Trophies will be presented for the Roger Gee Memorial, Spectator’s Choice, Kid’s Choice, and Participant’s choice. Awards will also be given for the Loudest Exhaust Highest Peak DB. The awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
Cannon emphasized,” Park ‘N the Park is a family friendly event.”
Along with a great variety of autos, the show will also feature several food options including the AOH Pulled Pork Sandwiches by Don Bo and Sean Haggerty as well as several local food trucks including the Dog Doctors from Scio, the Wellsville General Store and Papa Louies Shaved Ice. There will also be craft vendors selling everything from jewelry, custom apparel, and other local crafts. There will be a 50/50 and music.
All proceeds from the AOH Park ‘N the Park will benefit local charities. It recently donated funds to Hart Comfort House and Catholic Charities. This year it organized the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and held its 10th Annual Road Bowling Tournament.