WELLSVILLE — The village, town and Allegany County received a big, early Christmas present Friday when it was announced that the Wellsville Business Park has taken over the former Dresser-Rand facility.
In a Zoom press conference Friday, Allegany County Development Director Craig Clark was joined by more than 25 people who were eager to hear from the new owners of the facility — partners Allen Knauf and Joe Meindl of Rochester.
Clark said that his office has been working with the partners for about a month concerning the 400,000 square feet of factory and 50,000 square feet of office space at the former Dresser facility, which has been vacant since April.
The site had been one of the largest employers in the area for decades. Its manufacturing contracts have been both national and international. It was one of the largest employers of a skilled, industrial workforce and at any given time employing as many as 1,000 workers.
The facility was first opened as the Moore Steam Turbine Co. in 1916, going through several mergers until it was acquired by Dresser Industries in 1985. Dresser Industries partnered with Ingersoll Rand in 1986 to create Dresser-Rand. In 2015, German conglomerate Siemens purchased Dresser-Rand.
Siemens officials announced in 2018 the division would be sold to Curtiss-Wright, which immediately announced it would close the facility and move production to an existing plant in South Carolina. The final closing occurred in April, coinciding with the earliest local effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday marked a new era for the facility as Knauf explained they hope to fill it with a variety of industrial manufacturers and businesses. He said that while the site may act as an incubator for some businesses, it will be a permanent home for others.
“We have a lot of flexibility with this site,” he said.
Meindl added, “Now that we own the property, I think that potential tenants will flock to it."
Noting the partners had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Siemens, the word got out that the partners were looking for tenants.
"Even though we were on an NDA, we still received inquiries," Meindl said, adding the group currently has "three or four solid" leads on tenants.
Knauf noted that across the nation industrialists are looking for worksites and skilled workforces. He said that Wellsville and the area has the skilled workers, and that the former Dresser-Rand facility offers a modern space coupled with low-cost village electric along with highway and rail access.
Mayor Randy Shayler, who was on the Zoom meeting, said, “(The village is) looking to cooperate with them for whatever they need.”
Wellsville native Jason Kulik has been instrumental in bringing the Wellsville Business Park to the community and will act as the project manager for the facility.
“My hope is to be the point person, give tours and run the operation,” he said.
While not appearing in person during the Zoom meeting, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, state Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio expressed their pleasure that the facility will be put to use and help to restore the economy of Western New York.
Allegany County Legislature Chairman Curt Crandall said, “I want to thank the Wellsville Business Park for seeing the potential of the Dresser-Rand facility. It is like making lemonade out of lemons. The facility has a long history in the county. It has played an integral part in the economy of Allegany County and it looks like it will again. It will have a regional impact for the county and beyond and into Pennsylvania.”
Shayler said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome the Wellsville Business Park to our community. It will be a real boost to our economy through 2021 and beyond.”
The availability of industrial space and office space in the new Wellsville Business Park is being marketed across the country via a website and through the Invest Buffalo/Niagara organization.
“Our biggest fear was that this facility would set empty,” Clark said. “This is some of the best industrial and office space available and I think we have an exciting future ahead of us.”