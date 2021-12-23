WELLSVILLE — Four sophomores at Wellsville High School are seeing their hard work pay off as their science project is scheduled to rocket into space in June.
The Western New York Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (WNY SSEP) announced that a team from Wellsville has been chosen to have an experiment conducted on the International Space Station.
The students, Serena Boussa, Ben Jordan, Eli Brophy and Aidan Jadwin, had their project considered along with those of students from Olean and Lockport. Their proposed experiment went on to compete against those submitted by 200 students across the nation and was selected as one of the experiments to go into space.
The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program is part of the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education (SSEP) in the U.S. and the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Space Education internationally. It is enabled through a partnership with Nanoracks, LLC, which is working with NASA. SSEP is the first pre-college STEM education program that is both a U.S. national initiative and implemented as an on-orbit commercial space venture.
The students participated in a nine-week program where they designed and proposed an experiment to be conducted on the space station. Theirs was one of three selected by the WNY committee to move forward to the national competition — the Wellsville students submitted an experiment concerning the effects of microgravity on the growth of food-spoiling bacteria.
Aware that their generation is on the cusp of commercial space travel and how viruses can have worldwide impact, Wellsville’s 10th-graders submitted an experiment dealing with how bacteria will respond to antibiotics in a microgravity environment. The official title for their experiment is “The Effect of Microgravity on the Resistance of Staphylococcus Epidermidis Oxacillin.”
Members of the team explained that they were influenced by the pandemic, and they want to assure that future space travelers are safe.
“We chose this experiment because we wanted to choose something important for the future,” Boussa said. “With what Elon Musk is doing with commercialized space flights it is important to keep people safe.”
She went on to say that their hope is that the experiment will prove that there are no microgravity effects on antibiotics.
While the experiment is being conducted in space over a 4- to 6-week period by one of the station crew members, the Wellsville students will conduct the same experiment, minus the microgravity, in a science lab at Alfred University.
“(AU’s) laboratories are a little more advanced than ours,” Jordan said.
When completed, the results of the space experiment will be returned to Earth and analyzed for potential antibiotic resistance. The results of the student’s experiment will also be submitted for analysis.
The experiment isn’t the only thing that will be travelling to Cape Canaveral for the launch. Thanks to the largesse of the school district and donors, the students will also be in Florida to watch as the rocket carrying their experiment is launched into space.
Prior to that, Boussa, Brophy, Jadwin and Jordan will travel to Washington, D.C., where they will speak about their experiment at a national conference with others whose experiments were selected.
In 2018, Wellsville students had their first experiment launched into space. In 2020, a Wellsville experiment made the top three nationwide. The competition did not take place in the 2020-21 school year. At that point, the WNY SSEP was abandoned, until Wellsville science teacher Ross Munson took it upon himself to revive it — he took over as community program director for WNY SSEP to ensure the program’s continuation.
Boussa, who wants to attend Cornell University and major in neuroscience or genetics; Jadwin, who wants to study dermatology and major in biology; Brophy, who is interested in biological engineering; and Jordan, who hopes to study business at Penn State or Cornell with the goal of “becoming the next Elon Musk,” are all very grateful to the school and donors who are supporting them, and their teacher, Munson for keeping the WNY SSEP program in existence.
“I am so proud and impressed by these young and extremely talented and motivated students,” Munson said. “They took on this challenge as an extracurricular activity and worked evenings and weekends to ensure they had a well-thought-out experiment that would do well in this competition.”