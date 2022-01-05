WELLSVILLE — With great elation the Wellsville Board of Education welcomed back board President Al Mosher Tuesday night.
Seated at the center of the table in the STEAM room, Mosher, who underwent a liver transplant in November, said it was good to be back, adding with emphasis, “Let it be the best year ever.”
Since revealing in July that he needed a donor for a liver transplant, Mosher had attended few meetings in person, instead taking part via cell phone. He is a longtime member of the board and has served several terms as president. He has three daughters who have attended Wellsville schools and his wife, Nancy, has been employed by the school district.
Mosher and the board got right down to business with Superintendent David Foster giving his monthly COVID-19 update.
Foster said lots of things are changing and added, “We will keep families and students informed of all the changes.”
He went on to say that two of the main reasons Wellsville has been able to continue in-school instruction is because of the actions taken by faculty, staff, and students to get vaccinated.
“Keeping kids home from school when they are sick has also helped. It’s that simple. If a student isn’t feeling well keep them home,” he said.
Foster went on to say part of the good news surrounding Covid is that on Monday the school district received from New York State enough rapid antigen COVID tests for every student in the district. Each student will receive one box that contains two tests. The elementary school will be distributed on Friday and parents have been notified that their children will be bringing test kits home. Starting Wednesday parents of secondary students will be able to register online for test boxes. Students will then be able to pick them up to take home.
The tests are intended for students. Foster said, “The tests are a tool for parents to make decisions as to what they want to do about COVID. They won’t want to use the tests right away. They should keep them in reserve for a day when their child is showing symptoms.”
WHS Business Executive Emily Peavey reported on the distribution of funds received from the state and the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). She said the district received $472,663. 00 with $68,499.00 going to Immaculate Conception School. $404.164.00 was used to offset the school budget and $9,147.00 remains of the amount allotted to ICS.
From the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act the district received $1,282,842.00 who address learning loss preparing schools for reopening and testing repairing and upgrading projects to improve air quality in the school buildings. The money will be used for a Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HV AC) project in the elementary school at a cost of $1,275,342.00 with the remainder of $17,500.00 for Personal Protective Equipment.
“Everyone knows how hot and moist it gets in the elementary school and those are just the right conditions for the spread of Covid, so we thought the funds should first be used there,” Peavey said.
ESSER funding due in 2024 will be used to address HV AC projects in the secondary school as well as for transportation costs. Funding will also be used to reduce class size in the elementary school with the addition of one teacher and the addition of two teachers at the secondary school for intervention services. Juniors will also be provided with laptops computers and there will be additional tutoring at the secondary school level and for summer school at the elementary school.
Following Peavey’s presentation the board approved several appointments to the teaching staff, advisory staff, and substitute teaching staff.
At the end of the meeting approval was given for the HVAC projects at the elementary and secondary buildings.