WELLSVILLE — The village board on Monday, in its first meeting of 2022, heard an update on possible plans to take more advantage of the Genesee River as a feature of the village and Allegany County.
Andy Martin of Ingalls Planning and Design, the Rochester firm charged with gathering information for the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, addressed the board.
The LWRP was first brought to the board's attention in 2019. Ten communities along the Genesee River formed a loose coalition with each contributing $5,000 to hire the Ingalls firm to gather information on possible projects for funding under the LWRP. Over the summer of 2021 meetings were held in the villages and towns located along the Genesee River to gather ideas for projects.
The LWRP serves as the state Office of Planning and Development’s primary program for working in partnership with waterfront communities across the state to address local and regional (coastal or inland) waterway issues. The goal is to improve water quality and natural areas, guide development to areas with adequate infrastructure and guide services away from sensitive resources, promote public waterfront access and provide for the development of underutilized waterfronts.
Projects approved and included in the LWRP are more likely to receive both state and federal grant funding.
After the summer town hall meetings, the Ingalls firm compiled a list of 30 projects that would benefit the entire waterfront and specific projects for each town and village. The top 10 regional projects included establishing a Genesee River coordinating committee. There were also projects to improve signage along the river, improve trails along the river, add amenities, create areas for access and launch points and the installation of bicycle parking at strategic locations along the trail system.
For the village and town of Wellsville the suggested programs expanded access to the river at Weidrick Road and in Island Park and along the WAG Trail.
A project to improve and expand the village’s waterfront was suggested to coordinate with the state Department of Transportation to improve Route 19 conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists along the river. A study was also suggested to determine the feasibility of an outdoor concert structure along the river.
Over the next two months each of the 10 villages and towns included in the LWRP will review the regional projects as well as the individual projects suggested for their areas. In March, the Ingalls firm will again meet with the communities.
The board's regular meeting was quickly concluded after Martin’s presentation.
Trustee Jeff Monroe requested the acceptance and approval of Kaitlin Mickles’ application for membership to the rolls of the Dyke Street Engine Company No. 2. Her application to the fire department was approved by Chief John Fleischman. It was also approved by the board.
Trustee Ed Fahs requested acceptance of the resignation of Dalton Grimes from the position of line worker and requested approval to seek applicants to fill the vacated position within the electric crew.
Mayor Randy Shayler said, “We accept your resignation with regret. We have been quite happy with your employment and wish you well.”
At the next meeting of the village board, at 6 p.m. Jan. 24, members will review an application for a new business from Caleb Freeman to establish a retail store at 94 N. Main St. The store will sell nutritional products and is expected to open for business in February.