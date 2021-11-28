WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Hometown Holiday brought not only Santa to town Saturday, but also hundreds to watch the parade, while in Angelica, shoppers were able to visit an extended farmers market.
Wellsville’s parade featured everyone from county legislators Gary Barnes of Wellsville and newly elected Gretchen Hanchett from Amity to a classic Thunderbird representing one of the newest businesses in town, The General Store.
Bruce Thomas, director of the Chamber who headed up the parade, said that he was pleased with both the turnout on the sidewalk and for the parade. While Mayor Randy Shayler, who led the parade in a bright red sport coat, said he thought it was a good start for Wellsville’s holiday season.
The parade and other events Saturday marked just the beginning of the Chamber’s Hometown Holidays program that will take place on the three Saturdays prior to Christmas. Upcoming highlights are a Drive-Thru Santa at Community Bank on Dec. 4, a Santa Sprint race on Dec. 11 and Santa makes one last tour of the village on Dec. 18. There are also movies and pop-up markets scheduled for each Saturday.
A farmers market popped up in Angelica Saturday with a Main Street storefront. Organized by Mascho Farms, the event featured not only vegetables such as cabbage and leeks from Living Acres, but also crafts from ScareyAnne, yarn from EIEIO farm and music and food. The food was provided by The Temple, a new Korean restaurant that will be opening in Alfred in the next few weeks.
The Temple will feature traditional Korean foods, prepared by chef Kevin Em, who was handing out samples of vegan kimbap and tuna and grape roll.
The indoor farmers market also featured guitar player/singer Dave Mason, who once toured with Willie Nelson.
Danielle Mascho, who along with husband James organized the event, said they will also hold the indoor farmers market in Angelica on Dec. 11 with new vendors along with some of the ones who were on display Saturday. She explained that she organized the event because with the cold weather the farmer’s markets had closed, but farmers still have produce, and craftsmen still have items to sell.
Wellsville brought the opening day of its Hometown Holidays to a closure with a fireworks display. Dedicated to the memory of Laurie Mickle, the display was 20 minutes of exploding color that could be seen across the village.
For further information on what is coming up next for Hometown Holidays go to the Chamber’s webpage or visit Facebook. Check out Facebook for Mascho Farms’ next farmers market.