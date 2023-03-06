Artist at Pitt-Bradford

Artist Edreys Wajed will exhibit paintings inspired by music in the KOA Gallery of Blaisdell Hall at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., from March 14 through April 13.

 Provided

BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will host an art exhibition by Edreys Wajed, an artist, hip-hop artist, emcee, singer and producer from Buffalo, N.Y., March 14 through April 13 in the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall.

The exhibition, “On Award Tour,” opens with a reception and talk by Wajed at noon March 14 in the KOA Speer Electronics Lobby. The public is welcome to attend. A light lunch will be provided.

