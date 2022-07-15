BRADFORD, Pa. — With a swift closure of the blades of a pair of giant scissors, Dr. Steven Herrmann cut a large, bright purple ribbon in half to signify the official opening of UPMC Outpatient Center in Bradford, Pa., on Thursday afternoon, under sunny skies.
Many of the physicians who will be practicing from the new UPMC Center were present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1001 East Main Street, Suite #320B, in between the former locations of Gordman’s and Verizon Wireless at the Bradford mall.
“The new outpatient center is a significant part of our mission to provide our communities with new options for advanced care at UPMC,” stated Herrmann, a cardiologist who will provide care at the new center. “The new center provides a wide range of medical and diagnostic services together under the same roof.”
A few of the primary care physicians offices opened last week, confirmed Karen Beardsley, public relations manager for the northwest PA and NY regions of UPMC, and more of the specialty offices will continue to open over the next few weeks. Once all physicians have moved into the new outpatient care center, UPMC will hold an open house for the public to have an opportunity to tour the facility and speak with providers.
In all, more than 15 providers will see patients at the new location. These providers are affiliated with UPMC Kane, UPMC Hamot, UPMC Cole and UPMC Chautauqua, and are now welcoming both new and existing patients in specialties including heart and vascular; foot and ankle; bariatrics; orthopedics; pain management; women’s health; ear, nose and throat; general surgery; and primary care.
“As many of you know UPMC has been a part of this market and supporting this community for decades,” Herrmann said. “We are very pleased to offer a new facility which will bridge services from all specialities — primary care, surgical, internal medicine, and more, to help elevate a patient’s experience within the community and most importantly to give an unwavering commitment to patient choice, patient care at the highest level that we can obtain in this particular community.
“This patient-centered approach is designed to serve the community by bringing physicians together who were previously in separate locations. Having these services under one roof will offer greater convenience and efficient access to care,” Herrmann said in his address to those in attendance before cutting the symbolic ribbon.
For more information on services offered at the new outpatient center, call (814) 386-1000.