COUDERSPORT, Pa. — UPMC Cole recently expanded breast imaging services available at the hospital to offer 3D mammography (tomosynthesis) as a lifesaving diagnostic screening. 

“Early detection gives our patients the best possible advantage in breast cancer treatment,” said Dr. Susan Branton, medical director of Breast Health Services for UPMC in north central Pennsylvania. “3D mammography is a significant advancement in detecting the smallest tumors in women, especially those with dense breast tissue. Women with dense breast tissue are considered high risk and it’s important that they have access to the best diagnostic tools available to ensure any concerns are caught and treated as early as possible.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social