For the past year, the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency has been talking with a rail bike company interested in utilizing part of the IDA’s shortline railroad system.
It seems there is a second party interested in using the IDA’s rails for a rail bike operation — the railroad operator, New York & Lake Erie Railroad.
IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor disclosed on Monday that NY&LE Railroad president Robert O. Dingman Jr., hopes to establish a rail bike operation in Dayton.
Revolution Rail, a national company with rail bike operations in several states including New York, hopes to utilize NY&LE Railroad tracks north from Cattaraugus in a “soft opening” this fall, Wiktor told IDA board members.
Dingman plans to unveil a prototype rail bike he hopes to manufacture in Gowanda later this month. He also hopes to begin offering rail bike rides in the coming months out of Dayton.
Dingman currently offers train rides between Gowanda and South Dayton, passing through Dayton. The rail bikes would not operate at the same time as the passenger excursions.
“My present plan is to operate out of the Hamlet of Dayton” on part of the old rail line that once stretched from Salamanca to Dunkirk, Dingman said in an interview Tuesday. He plans a three-mile out and back ride.
The Cattaraugus to Broadway Road section of the railroad has remained impassible since 2009. The section would have to be restored prior to Revolution Rail starting operations in September.
Dingman said he has been asked to bid on the job, which would require much fill and some drainage work.
Dingman plans to exhibit his prototype — and possible one or two production models — during Gowanda’s 175th birthday celebration Aug. 11-12.
“We built a prototype in Gowanda, which we are testing,” Dingman said. The prototype will be on display during the parade that weekend. A small business in Gowanda would like to manufacture the rail bike, he added.