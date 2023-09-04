TURTLEPOINT, Pa. — The Turtlepoint Farmers Market will be held at the Turtlepoint Community Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
A large line up of vendors is expected this month: South Kendall Hydroponic Lettuce will be selling delicious varieties of lettuce; Messy Mountain Organics is returning with vegan hand crafted soaps, shampoo bars, natural bug repellent, and wax melts; Really Rural Woodworks will be returning where you will be sure to find a handcrafted bowl or gift; Gloria French will be present to talk about all things essential oils and holistic remedies; and as always, there will have a variety of Amish baked goods including pies, cookies, donuts and bread.
New vendors coming to the market this month include: Jenna-June with healing skin salves, body butters and body scrubs and The Owls Loft Apothecary selling handcrafted lotions, salt soaks and cold processed soaps.
Adelyn Bell’s vegetable stand will be at the farmers market this weekend as well. They will have a large variety of produce. All proceeds raised from the stand will go toward the Blessing Boxes in Otto-Eldred.
The Nelson Family Farms will have an assortment of fruit and vegetables for sale; great for all your freezing and canning needs.
September is an excellent month to come out to the Farmers Market because it’s the growing season and the time to stock up on all your favorite locally grown produce and to meet the farmers who grew it.
As always, all vendors are welcome to come set up, as there is no official set up fee. Donations toward the upkeep of the park are appreciated.