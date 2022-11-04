Roast turkey

The traditional Thanksgiving Day turkey is expected to cost more this year because of shorter supply.

SYRACUSE (TNS) — It’s November, so it’s time to talk turkey.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is warning families that turkeys may cost more this Thanksgiving due to a nationwide turkey shortage. An avian flu outbreak led to the death or culling of about 6 million turkeys, roughly 14% of the U.S. turkey population.

