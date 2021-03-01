COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Truck-Lite has an enviable problem: It has more orders for its truck and trailer lights than it can fill.
The Falconer, N.Y.-based company hosted a tour last week at its Coudersport location with state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, seeking support to help with Truck-Lite’s growth.
The company broke ground in June 2020 on a 22,000-square-foot addition, plant manager Joe Krellner said. Innovations in the plant include the addition of a “clean room” with positive air pressure where production workers wear lab coats and hairnets to help keep the space clean.
Around 18 people have been hired since the expansion, and the company is looking to hire many more.
Company representatives described what has happened since the start of 2020.
“2020 was probably the most difficult year, from my perspective, that we’ve faced as a business,” said Greg Certo, vice president of human resources. He explained the company went into 2020 knowing it fell during a natural lull in the industry — which happens every few years — and then the pandemic caused significant change.
Early in the pandemic, the company kept its employees on but shortened the work for all employees. By spreading lessened work hours over everyone rather than just laying off people at the bottom, they were able “to retain all the talent,” said Krellner.
“It’s a really strong team here,” said Krellner, noting many employees have 20 or more years there.
Production staff, split over two shifts, typically work four 10-hour days a week. Friday would be the normal overtime day, but hours now can stretch into the weekend.
That move not only helped employees keep their employment, it helped Truck-Lite later in the year when production needs picked up.
The company eventually found it was having trouble meeting demand. There were not enough employees, and the ones Truck-Lite had were seeing significant overtime.
Certo noted the company is “bending over backwards” to find ways to recruit, offering part-time opportunities, a school to work program and sign-on bonuses.
After a tour of the facility, the Truck-Lite representatives asked Causer for support in a couple of ways.
In one matter, the company is asking for help regarding Pennsylvania’s unemployment policies.
Certo explained that while it made sense at the beginning of the pandemic to waive the need for unemployed people to prove they are looking for work, that policy is making it difficult to find new employees.
Certo said the company also had difficulties with the state’s “antiquated, paper-based” Shared-Work Program, adding the program provided no flexibility.
Causer agreed.
“We are looking to make changes,” Causer said, noting, “All of our offices are being bombarded” with people who have questions with the state’s unemployment system.
Truck-Lite has been in existence since 1955, when it was started in Falconer with an idea to improve truck lighting, according to Certo.
Today, the company has close to 3,000 employees worldwide. In addition to its Falconer and Pennsylvania locations, it has locations in Mexico and the United Kingdom, along with other companies it has acquired. In 2020, parent company Truck-Lite Holdings became Clarience Technologies, a reference to its combination of clarity and science.
Truck-Lite has been using LEDs for more than 35 years, Certo said. He noted the company was at one point the largest consumer of LEDs.
Truck-Lite opened the Coudersport plant in 1994 in a location that was previously owned by Embassy.
Production in Coudersport focuses on custom LED headlamps, as well as other products.
Krellner said the Coudersport plant has about 81 employees working in a 70,000-square-foot building on 4 acres of land. Of those employees, 61 are direct labor, six are indirect labor, eight are hourly office staff and six are salary staff.
The plant produces more than 1,600 types of finished goods and more than 160 subassemblies.