BUFFALO — KSL Diagnostics, Inc., developers of diagnostic and therapeutic applications for immunology and oncology, has opened a transplant immunology laboratory to serve Western New York.
Now the provider for Erie County Medical Center and Kaleida Health, KSL will handle transplant testing for patient cases in the region, including Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
ConnectLife, WNY’s only community blood bank and federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organization, is also using KSL’s new transplant immunology laboratory, which also services Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Kevin Lawson, president and CEO of KSL, said there has been a trend for local laboratories to “get gobbled up” by mega labs in WNY and across the country, which he said harms turn-around time, impacts patient care and fosters the loss of skilled laboratory medicine employees from the region.
“We set out to change the paradigm and built an accredited, state-of-the-art laboratory capable of stat testing to service the region we live and operate in,” Lawson said. “We are thrilled that ECMC and Kaleida were interested in keeping their laboratory services local and are proud to be supplying quality testing for transplant patients within our community.”
KSL Diagnostics’ lab is a histocompatibility and immunogenetics testing facility equipped with the latest technology and staffed by experienced professionals dedicated to providing accurate and timely results.
Providing HLA testing and consulting services for both solid-organ transplant programs and transfusion medicine services — platelet refractoriness workups — available tests that are integral to transplant patients include deceased donor evaluation, living donor evaluation, preliminary or final HLA antibody monitoring (pre-transplant), solid organ transplant candidate evaluation and HLA antibody monitoring (post-transplant).
The laboratory can also provide testing and consult services for primary and specialist care, disease association and drug sensitivity testing and clinical trial and basic research.
Dr. Liaise Kayler, program director of the Regional Center of Excellence for Transplantation and Kidney Care at ECMC, said they believe that keeping these services in WNY is a win for all.
“Every minute counts when it comes to each phase of the transplant process,” Kayler said. “Having a lab dedicated to transplant immunology adds efficiency to the process.”
With roughly 120-150 kidney transplants a year occurring in WNY alone, along with many other transplant services, ConnectLife CEO Kevin Gramlich said it is so important for patients to have a testing laboratory in their own backyard.
“We are grateful that KSL built this laboratory to make it easier to provide these services to patients in our community who are in need of a transplant,” he said.
The Transplant Immunology Laboratory at KSL Diagnostics has been certified by the American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI) and has received final approval from UNOS, the United Network for Organ Sharing, the non-profit scientific and educational organization that administers the only Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network in the United States.
The lab is managed by experienced professionals in the field of organ transplants, Dr. Thomas Shanahan and Carey Killion.
Shanahan received his doctorate in immunology from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He has directed transplant immunology and HLA laboratories at ECMC, Strong Memorial Hospital, Buffalo General Hospital, Upstate New York Transplant Services and Immco Diagnostics and has held faculty appointments with the University at Buffalo and University of Rochester medical schools.
Killion, the lab supervisor, has more than 15 years managing labs with transplant testing protocols, including at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Working with Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs), a not-for-profit organization responsible for recovering organs, she joined the HLA labs where she matched patients for organ donations. Eventually, she took on a supervisory position at an HLA lab based in WNY.
Killion is a graduate of the University at Buffalo with a B.S. in Clinical Laboratory Science and is currently the Chair of the Communications, Engagement and Marketing Committee for the ASHI and a non-doctoral member of the ASHI Board of directors.