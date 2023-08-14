SCIO — “Nothing can rain on our parade,” an enthusiastic member of the Scio community confirmed at the closing Sunday of the town’s bicentennial celebration.
While the event got started Thursday night with the annual Cruise and Cream car show and ice cream social, it continued through Friday and Saturday and came to an end Sunday with a well-attended community picnic and music from the Rushford Concert Band.
Throughout the weekend there were yard sales, food and craft vendors and music, but the biggest day was Saturday.
On Thursday night more than 90 cars were on hand for the car show. True to the laid-back nature of the community, there was no formal announcement heralding the start of the celebration nor congratulating the more-than-50-member committee for their accomplishment. They did, however, recognize Phyllis Rigby as the town’s oldest citizen, age 97, and the town’s longest-married couple, Cathleen and Frank Linnecke, for their 72 years together.
Friday consisted of yard sales with the day culminating in music at the fire hall and a free, outdoor movie hosted by the Lions Club.
Saturday saw yard sales continue and craft and food vendors were set up on the school lawn and at the fire hall.
Even with rain and an hours-long tornado watch on Saturday, the event’s parade took place at 6 p.m., with hundreds of spectators lining the main thoroughfare to watch 43 units march and drive by. All were thoroughly drenched by the rain by the time the last unit passed.
In between Kevin Kailbourne’s vintage 1960s yellow and blue New York State Police cruiser, which led off the parade, and the bicentennial birthday cake float that brought up the end, there were vintage tractors, fire trucks, hotrods and vintage cars and Roger Bentley on an antique high-rise bicycle. MC Herb Newton announced them all.
There were floats for the classes of 1973 and ‘81, the Lions Club, the Ladies Supper Club, the Texas Hot, and Cancer Services of Allegany County. Local businesses displayed equipment. A group of clowns brought laughter to the wet event.
Following the parade spectators headed for a concert at the fire hall by the Genesee River Rats. By the time the event came to close for the evening, the rain had stopped and the crowd enjoyed a fireworks display.
Sunday morning there was an outdoor community church service where Committee Chairman Glenn Layfield thanked people for showing up and sponsors for helping to make the celebration a success.
As the Rushford Concert Band played “The Star-Spangled Banner,” those under the park pavilion rose and sang along and Scio’s bicentennial celebration came to a close under sunny skies.