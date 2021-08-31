OLEAN — Foam swords and big smiles filled War Vets Park on Monday.
More than 30 children attended a free sword fighting class, said Marcie Thurst and Emily Sullivan, mobile health specialists with Directions in Independent Living’s Together We Thrive program for at-risk youth.
“It fell in with our overall program of health and wellness,” Thurst said, noting the class and activity time were led by Wayne Welburn, a master swordsman who taught the children the fundamentals and safety precautions.
For those not in a fighting mood, face painting was available, as well as information on the agency’s goals and opportunities.
The basics of sword fighting were covered, and youths were divided up into groups based on age for various games for most of the program.
The event started with a chance meeting at the Olean YMCA, Thurst said, who said she and Sullivan were talking to Y officials and Welburn overheard the discussion and offered his services. Later, the Olean Fire Department offered to help, bringing a truck and talking to children.
“It felt so heartwarming to see it come together,” she said.
Also lending a hand was the Buffalo chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse.
Hawk, the vice president of the chapter, said it was no trouble to come down and assist with the event, helping run the clinic and taking a few hits from the foam swords.
“We’re trying everything we can to help,” he said, adding the event fits in well with the group’s goals — “to empower kids to not be afraid of the world around them.”
Organizers noted the group, best known for escorting children to court to face their abusers, contacted the chapter on Thursday and got confirmation they would attend the following day.
The class was funded through a grant from the United Way of Cattaraugus County.
The Together We Thrive program works with at-risk youth between 10 and 25 in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The program works with around 80 youths, Thurst said, and the agency has an open enrollment at this time. For information, contact Thurst at (716) 307-2407 or mthurst@oleanilc.org; or Sullivan at (716) 307-0654 or esullivan@oleanilc.org.