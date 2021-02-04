1880Clark Bros., Co. is founded in Belmont by Charles and William Clark, first to build farm and sawmill equipment, but later to build pumps for the explosion in Southern Tier oil development.
Solomon Dresser of Bradford begins manufacturing equipment for the oil industry.
1912
Following a fire destroying the Belmont facility, Clark Bros. moves to North Olean to be closer to the oil refineries and pipelines leading from the Olean and Bradford area to major destinations.
1918
The large engines for drilling and compressors built in Olean aid the war effort as Clark Bros. becomes one of the largest employers in the city.
1938
Clark Bros. and Solomon R. Dresser Co. merge to form Dresser-Clark. Production continues through the Great Depression, keeping hundreds of workers employed. In the leadup to World War II, the company produces 75% of all direct driven angle engine compressors in the country.
1941-45
Despite hundreds of workers volunteering for military service during World War II, the North Olean facility runs around the clock to keep the oil fields of America running to aid the war effort.
1943
On the firm’s 63rd birthday in March, Clark Bros. received the Army-Navy “E” pennant. The award criteria included quality and quantity of production; avoidance of work stoppages; meeting fair labor standards and other requirements.
Clark Bros. is the only firm given special dispensation to avoid shutting down during air raid blackout drills. Eventually, the plant was given its own “kill switch” in case of an actual attack.
1945
Clark Bros. is awarded its third star award for the Army-Navy “E” flag. Only 5% of companies producing materials for the war effort received the award, with fewer earning multiple stars. The company also develops a portable oxygen-making machine that can be airlifted to forward bases, generating breathable air for the high-altitude bomber crews attacking Japan.
1956
Dresser-Clark incorporates as Dresser Industries, but locals continue to call it Dresser-Clark for decades. A $2.7 million expansion is announced Nov. 18, including a 300-foot welding shop, a foundry and space for hundreds more workers. The facility expands into the former Socony Vacuum site, previously a major customer of Clark Bros.
1986
Dresser-Rand is formed in a joint venture between Dresser Industries and Ingersoll Rand.
September 1999
Dresser Industries merges with competitor Halliburton Industries, forcing the sale of Dresser’s share of Dresser-Rand to Ingersoll-Rand.
October 2004
First Reserve Corporation buys Dresser-Rand for $1.2 billion, taking the company public in 2005.
2009
A $14.8 million technology center is constructed in Olean to house engineering, research and development work. A $2 million grant from Empire State Development aids the effort.
2014
German conglomerate Siemens announces it will buy Dresser-Rand for $7.8 billion, finalizing the deal in 2015.
2018
Curtiss-Wright announces it will acquire Siemens Government Technology division, which includes the Wellsville facility, as well as the company’s intention to close the facility. The plant closed its doors in early 2020.
2021
Following rumors of layoffs globally, newly spun-off Siemens Energy announces that 7,800 jobs would be cut worldwide, with 530 of the 1,700 planned for the United States coming from closing down manufacturing at the Olean facility.