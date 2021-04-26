WELLSVILLE — “What do you want to eat,” Wellsville’s newest entrepreneur is asking potential customers?
Not only that, Brad Gena is also asking what customers may want to buy in his convenience store on their way home?
Earlier this spring, motorists along the Andover Road noticed when changes started to appear in the front facade of the former Gee garage. They were pleased and surprised to learn that the former automotive repair shop is being turned into a convenience store and grill, called The Wellsville General Store and Grill.
Gena is the local man behind the scenes. Gena is no stranger to running a restaurant. He graduated from Wellsville High School in 1994. He attended Alfred State College for architecture. By 1997, he was sufficiently tired of Western New York’s weather and economy that, like many others, he headed for the warmer weather and business climate of South Carolina. There, for several years he ran a seafood restaurant in Charleston with his wife, Rebekah.
From Rebekah, Gena learned to make many distinctive “Southern” dishes, which he hopes to incorporate in his new business.
After several years and four children later, Gena decided to come back home to Wellsville, arriving in June 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.
“I wanted to slow my life down,” he explained, adding that the relatively crime-free area and cooler weather, plus caring for his aging parents, were the big attractions.
He brings with him Rebekah and their four children, Jael 18; Daniel, 16; Micah, 12; and Canaan, 9.
Gena said that they will be helping out in the new business.
He believes that the new convenience store/grill will be successful because it has such a great location and plenty of parking for the events he wants to host.
Yet, while he has been busy renovating the building, putting in a kitchen, shelving, some seating and a drive-thru window, he has been trying to get an idea of what people are looking for in the sub, pizza and chicken wing culture of Wellsville. So he put out his request on Facebook and has received dozens of replies?
“People seem to be looking for salads, wraps, gluten free foods and seafood,” he said.
While there is no opening date set, Gena said he is working on a menu. So far he is looking at serving fresh seafood, with mahi-mahi, fresh salads, lots of shrimp options and Southern delicacies such as hush puppies.
“People are going to love the hush puppies,” he declared.
All the food options, for now, will be on a “to go” basis, with some outside seating under the overhang.
On the convenience store side of the business people will be able to buy the basics — bread, milk, snacks, soda and a wide variety of ice cream.
Yet Gena has bigger plans for the family friendly business. He wants to offer entertainment.
“I’ve got the parking to hold cruise nights, live music events, kid’s days, chicken barbecues and other events.
“I want the Wellsville General Store and Grill to be a fun place for people and families and giving them what they want.
To make your comments on what the new business should provide, go to the Facebook page for the Wellsville General Store and Grill.