CERES — A familiar food truck has stepped into a former diner to offer a new taste to customers on the New York-Pennsylvania line.
Opening July 19, The Hungry Burro Kitchen is owned by Melissa Elder and expands on The Hungry Burro food truck founded by Zach Horn in 2019. Elder said she worked with Horn since the planning stage and purchased the business in the winter of 2022. Like the food truck, the sit-down restaurant’s menu is a mix of Mexican and Asian influences and the restaurant sports a hot sauce bar with various sauces of different flavors, ethnic influence and spiciness.
“We make all of our stuff mild — so people like me don’t die — but we have the hot sauce bar so people can get what they want,” she said.
She said her focus is on providing local produce and goods when possible, as well as aiming for affordability.
“It changes every week what’s available for our vegetables depending on what’s local and what’s in season.”
The menu has evolved since first opening, with new options coming up for diners.
“We like to play with food,” she said, adding her father, a chef, would experiment when she was young. “I was raised on homemade, unusual foods. I think food should be fun and exciting … you should be excited to eat.
“We have a few family recipes that are well guarded,” she said, including her New England clam chowder.
Once a week, on “Fish Fryday”, the restaurant serves New England-style haddock fish fries which are proving popular.
The firm employs around a dozen people between the restaurant and food truck.
“We’re always hiring,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever say, ‘we’re not hiring.’”
The restaurant is in the building that was formerly Dave’s Diner, a Ceres landmark for decades. The restaurant closed this summer.
“The first time I came in here, I knew that this place is special,” Elder said, adding the site offered charm and options for growth.
“Olean has a city feel, a faster feel. The pace here is slower,” she said, allowing for a pleasant mix of professionalism for staff and comfort for customers. “I want people to say ‘This was worth my time and hard-earned money.’”
In one area is the Family Corner, with games and activities for diners and their children.
“I don’t give out the Wi-Fi password or have a TV — I want you to talk,” she said. “Enjoy your time and have fun.”
The site has other advantages. It is located on — and is a formal stop for — the Access Allegany transit bus line, and Route 417 serves as a corridor for Pennsylvanians and New Yorkers. Elder said the variety of people from both states has been exciting. A large parking lot and space to grow could add interesting developments in the future. A large back room could be used for area artists interested in running painting parties.
Elder said she has begun looking at outdoor seating, ice cream service, and possibly some form of farmers market on the site, as well as other ideas.
The site also serves as the commissary for the food truck, a Department of Health-inspected site where food truck staff prepares food and maintains the truck. Elder had originally hoped to allow the site to be used as a commissary for other food trucks, specifically small businesses looking to bake in the winter when The Hungry Burro truck is closed.
“One of our goals was to help other food trucks and mobile food units,” she said, adding she offers advice to up-and-comers. “It’s not just about us. … We need to get more people interested in jumping in.
The restaurant, at 9475 Portville-Ceres Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. For more information visit www.thehungryburro.com or call (585) 933-6544.