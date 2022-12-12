PORTVILLE – The Chocolate Roost, Portville’s first confection store, opened right in time for the holiday season and you won’t have to look far for that perfectly sweet gift.
Here are five things you want to know about the Chocolate Roost.
1. What is the Chocolate Roost?
The Chocolate Roost is a gourmet chocolate store that features an 8-foot chocolate candy case, a large variety of salt water taffy and fudge, as well as a nostalgic candy bin full of childhood favorites from years ago. If you need a gift in a hurry, ready-made gift bags are available for most any occasion and budget prices range from $8.95 to $59.95 with many themes.
2. Where is the Chocolate Roost?
The Chocolate Roost is located in the Rusty Rooster Farm & Vintage store at 484 Highland Terrace in Portville.
3. What are their hours?
The Chocolate Roost is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also be open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
4. What’s in the future for Chocolate Roost?
“We expect business to continue steadily through the holiday and then pick up again for our spring holidays (like) Valentines Day and Easter,” said Jean Smith, who owns the businesses with her husband, Justin.
5. Where do I go for more information?
Contact Smith at 716-474-7402 or jnsmithny@gmail.com. Products can be seen at facebook.com/RustyRoosterVintage.