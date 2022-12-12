Chocolate Roost

An 8-foot chocolate candy case highlights the sweet treats available at the Chocolate Roost, not to mention their nostalgic candy rack, fudge and large assortment of salt water taffy.

 Cindy Wagner/Olean Times Herald

PORTVILLE – The Chocolate Roost, Portville’s first confection store, opened right in time for the holiday season and you won’t have to look far for that perfectly sweet gift.

Here are five things you want to know about the Chocolate Roost.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social